Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

4-5-9-7

(four, five, nine, seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

