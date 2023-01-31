Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Multiple departments fighting fire in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several fire departments battle a structure fire on North Shore Drive in Moline Friday morning. The Moline Fire Department responded at 4:16 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1700 block of North Shore Drive, according to a media release. Crews found an attached garage on...
KWQC
CASI, Scott Co. at odds over Jane’s Place funding
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Center for Active Seniors, Inc. and Scott County are at an impasse about funding for Eastern Iowa’s only adult day services facility, Jane’s place. The facility runs on an annual budget of about $255,000, accounting for just under 20% of the organization’s overall...
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
KWQC
Medical helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
Rockfalls, Ill. (KWQC) - A 24/7 medical helicopter service is coming to Whiteside County through OSF Saint Francis. It’s expected to provide around 16 jobs, including pilots, flight nurses, paramedics and maintenance workers. The purpose for the service is to cut medical transport times for patients in the Sauk...
KWQC
Rock Island Police accepting applications
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is accepting police officer applications. “Not only is law enforcement an extremely rewarding career, but the city of Rock Island is a great place to work with a diverse population and strong community ties,” said Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi. “If you’re looking for a career that helps make the community safer and stronger, then policework is for you.”
KWQC
Close Up With CASI: Seniors and Companionship
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp with Center For Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) discusses the importance of companionship for seniors as Valentine’s Day nears. Laura talks about seniors and dating, companionship for seniors, and several different upcoming events leading up to Valentine’s Day. CASI Information:. 1035 West Kimberly...
KWQC
Moline class of 1959 shares special bond
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a Friday Night in Moline, Wharton Fieldhouse is packed and a group of friends are savoring a moment some 60 years in the making. “Some of us new each other in high school, some of us didn’t, but we’ve all come together as we grew older” said Shari Hodson.
Moline Fire Department responds to early morning fire Friday
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Fire Department spent early Friday morning fighting a house fire on North Shore Drive near the Rock River. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 around 4:16 a.m., authorities responded to 1731 North Shore Dr. to a report of a structure fire, according to a news release.
KWQC
Quad City Area public works departments react to mild winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City Area drivers may have noticed less snow and ice on the road this season as we approach the halfway point of winter this Friday. The QC metro has seen an average of about 10.8 inches of snow so far this season. During the entire...
KWQC
Senior Moments: Crisis Situations
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of LivWell Seniors, Rhonda Halterman discusses senior plans for crisis situations, like going into the hospital because of a fall. Halterman suggests several tips that can help prepare seniors and caretakers for crisis situations and the rehabilitation process that follows. LivWell Seniors information:. 2010 East...
KWQC
Pulling it together: 36th annual Tug Fest in jeopardy
LECLAIRE, Iowa, and PORT BYRON, ILL. (KWQC) - The annual Tug Fest is a staple event in both LeClaire and Port Byron every August. But this year, it could be looking different. In October 2022, the LeClaire Tug Fest team gave the Port Byron team an ultimatum in an effort to even the playing field of the annual Tug of War contest that stretches across the Mississippi River.
KWQC
Hy-Vee dietitians to offer 1,000 free cholesterol screenings in February
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is offering several events in February to encourage individuals to keep moving forward with their health goals, including 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight state region, including screenings at one Davenport location. Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly...
WQAD
The rally continues for Moline Police officer battling brain cancer
MOLINE, Ill. — The rally continues for a Moline Police Officer battling brain cancer, and on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a fundraising event was held to support him. Officer Branden Bowden was diagnosed with brain cancer in September 2022, after noticing a loss of motor skills while on an overnight patrol.
It’s Chrystal Clear That February Is Here!
You'll want each day that Chrystal is featured to replay over and over! Jenna Sue Photography took these awesome photos! Oh, there's a car here too!. Thanks to our awesome monthly sponsor, Suburban Wholesale and Supply, and our long-time helpers, The Camera Corner in Davenport!. Check out these extra photos...
KWQC
4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport holds grand opening
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for help finding two wanted men and police look for a mail thief. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. A look back...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
Foster a dog this Valentine's Day with a special event at Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is holding its first-ever Doggy Date Night where anyone can sign up to foster one of 39 dogs for the Valentine's Day holiday. "It can be nice and very helpful for them to get out of the shelter," Humane Society...
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
Does Team Illinois have an advantage in the Tug Fest? Here's what an expert found
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The future of the Tug Fest is still up in the air as the two sides of the river debate whether or not Illinois has a natural advantage in the annual interstate competition. "We haven't won within the last decade, even once, in LeClaire. So...
KWQC
‘Exciting Updates’, Moline’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center to close summer 2023
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Riverside Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the summer 2023 season to undergo ‘exciting updates!’. The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce $6,825,300 worth of updates and improvements...
Comments / 0