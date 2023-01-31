Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias is happy to accept some of the blame if expectations are a little harder to manage this season. “I believe our rebuild is behind us and we’ve got an incredible chance now to be a very, very competitive team for years,” Elias said. “I think that the front office and the manager, when we talk to the media, we feed those expectations.” The Orioles went 83-79 last year, a 31-win improvement that nearly landed Baltimore in the playoffs. Even after a relatively quiet offseason, there’s still a lot to like in 2023. The Orioles have eight of the game’s top 100 prospects in MLB Pipeline’s latest ranking, including infielder Gunnar Henderson, who is No. 1 on the list after reaching the big leagues at the end of last season. And that group doesn’t include catcher Adley Rutschman, who began last year as a top prospect and finished it by earning a handful of down-ballot MVP votes in the American League.

