Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

9-9-1-2

(nine, nine, one, two)

Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration for 2nd straight year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year, asking for $15 million instead of the team’s $13.5 million offer. The 29-year-old left-hander went 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal in arbitration. That was after he pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried, who is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series, had his case heard Friday by a panel that’s expected to issue a decision Saturday.
Elias welcomes expectations fueled by Orioles' potential

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias is happy to accept some of the blame if expectations are a little harder to manage this season. “I believe our rebuild is behind us and we’ve got an incredible chance now to be a very, very competitive team for years,” Elias said. “I think that the front office and the manager, when we talk to the media, we feed those expectations.” The Orioles went 83-79 last year, a 31-win improvement that nearly landed Baltimore in the playoffs. Even after a relatively quiet offseason, there’s still a lot to like in 2023. The Orioles have eight of the game’s top 100 prospects in MLB Pipeline’s latest ranking, including infielder Gunnar Henderson, who is No. 1 on the list after reaching the big leagues at the end of last season. And that group doesn’t include catcher Adley Rutschman, who began last year as a top prospect and finished it by earning a handful of down-ballot MVP votes in the American League.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland marijuana measure prioritizes social equity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is working toward creating a recreational marijuana industry with greater social equity, lawmakers said Friday, with more licenses for minority-owned businesses and proceeds directed to areas adversely impacted by the war on drugs. The measure before the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats,...
MARYLAND STATE
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The PGA Tour did not release the name of the caddie or whether he was working for country singer Lukas Nelson or Pebble Beach businessman Geoff Couch. Nelson told ESPN the caddie was doing better as he was taken by ambulance to Montage Health for further tests. Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler were the PGA Tour players in the group and had just teed off when the caddie collapsed.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Longtime AP newsman Joe Edwards dies at 75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Edwards, who chronicled Tennessee news for more than 40 years as a newsman for The Associated Press and helped “Rocky Top” become a state song, has died. He was 75. A longtime AP colleague of Edwards, Randall Dickerson, said Edwards’ wife called...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bill would clarify bail amendment set for Wisconsin ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As promised, Wisconsin Republicans have circulated legislation that specifies which crimes would be included in a proposed constitutional amendment to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to go free on bail. The Republican-controlled Legislature fast-tracked approval of the proposed amendment in January so it could get on the April ballot. The measure would allow judges to consider previous violent criminal convictions when setting cash bail for a defendant accused of a violent crime. Opponents have raised concerns about how it could be interpreted since state law offers three definitions of violent crimes. Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure a person returns to court. The new bill, circulated for lawmakers to co-sponsor on Friday, came from the amendment’s sponsors, Sen. Van Wanggaard and Rep. Cindi Duchow. It designates a long list of offenses - including homicide, sexual assault, human trafficking, stalking, arson and child abuse - as violent crimes.
WISCONSIN STATE
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It had the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, but the hospital has not yet characterized it as such, instead calling it an “IT security issue.” Victims often at least initially decline to confirm ransomware attacks. The hospital said in a statement that it was diverting some emergency room patients, and rescheduling non-emergency patient appointments through Monday. It said it is not moving patients currently in the hospital to other facilities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Court throws out Wyoming doctor's pill convictions

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday threw out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. The Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in the case of Shakeel Kahn, who worked in both Arizona and Wyoming, hinged on the instructions given to jurors during his trial and came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of him and another doctor convicted in Alabama in a case stemming from the nation’s opioid addiction crisis. In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the government needed to...
WYOMING STATE
Winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe starts Saturday night

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra Saturday night through Sunday night as another storm packing up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) makes its way into the area. The warning stretches from 7 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday at Tahoe, where 5 to 10 inches (12 to 25 cm) of snow is expected at lake level, the weather service in Reno said Friday afternoon. One to 2 feet (30 to 61 cm) of snow is forecast above elevations of 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), with 3 feet (91 cm) possible on Sierra ridgetops along the California-Nevada line, where winds may gust up to 120 mph (193 kph). Winds gusting up to 45 mph (72 kph) on the lake could create waves up to 4 feet high (1.2 meters), it said. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages,” the service said. “A combination of winds and waves may capsize small vessels on Lake Tahoe.”
NEVADA STATE
