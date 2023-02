If you have a child under the age of one, you are eligible to receive a free 28.2 oz canister of formula starting tomorrow, Feb. 2nd. Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall announced today that the State of Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, has purchased 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula from Gensco Pharma. The canisters will be distributed to high-needs areas throughout Delaware. A family member can get the formula at one of the distribution sites listed below and on the Lt. Governor’s website.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO