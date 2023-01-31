Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
Government Technology
Ransomware Offlines Arizona’s Largest School District
Teachers at Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) made do with hot spots and worked “to develop alternative learning plans” after a cyber incident struck early Monday morning, affecting some systems, the district told parents and families. According to The Arizona Republic and Tucson-based KOLD News 13 , that...
KOLD-TV
Tucson USD continues to investigate cyber attack
Nogales drug smuggling tunnels seemingly non-existent over last couple of years. Body cam video has been released showing the arrest of Cochise County Attorney Brian Mcintyre on Saturday, Jan. 28. He is facing a DUI charge.
Two U.S. school districts hit with ransomware attacks this week
School districts in Tucson, Arizona, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, are responding to ransomware attacks on their networks this week — with at least one district canceling classes as it mitigates the impact. Driving the news: Schools in Nantucket are closed Wednesday as the district works to understand the scope of...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
KOLD-TV
Tucson USD releases statement after district was hacked
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District released a statement Tuesday, Jan. 31, days after its computers were hacked and data compromised. TUSD, southern Arizona’s largest school district, was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend. Andy Taylor, CEO of TechTalk Radio, said an...
KOLD-TV
Expanded CBP One app working to restore asylum access
70 years ago, KOLD became the first TV station to sign on in Tucson. House Bill 2458 seeks to control what teachers can and cannot discuss in public schools.
Superintendent Tom Horne lays out new plans for education
Superintendent Tom Horne says he is working on some plans and will send them to the State Board of Education for consideration.
12news.com
Report: UArizona missed red flags regarding suspect accused of professor's death
TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly four months after the murder of a University of Arizona professor, a new 30-page report said university officials missed red flags on the suspect accused of his death. The independent report from the University of Arizona General Faculty Committee on University Safety for all said...
KOLD-TV
Buffelgrass remains biggest threat to most iconic cactus in southwest
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - February kicks off “Save Our Saguaro” month, an effort aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the invasive grasses harming saguaro cactuses. Buffelgrass is the biggest threat to the cactus, one of the most iconic in the country. “It has the...
KOLD-TV
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol
A K9 is enjoying retirement after serving five and a half years with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.
KOLD-TV
The rise of “Ghost Jobs”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Unemployment is now at a 50-year low, and the labor shortage continues. This has companies widening their net with jobs they aren’t actively trying to fill - otherwise known as “ghost Jobs.” These phantom openings can also make your time disappear. It...
AAA names El Corral a 'favorite romantic restaurant' in the western states
AAA's 'Favorite Romantic Restaurants in the West' list includes a number of reader-submitted favorites, and El Corral—known for its prime rib—made the cut.
Pima County considered deadly for traffic crashes
Pima County was identified as one of the country’s areas with the highest traffic deaths, so it was given a grant to ensure safety.
KOLD-TV
70 years ago, KOLD became first TV station to sign on in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lucky 13, as it was known, was the first TV station to sign on in Tucson. It happened at the 13th second, after the 13th minute and 13th hour on Jan. 13, 1953. But anticipation began to build in the days before the official...
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in Oro Valley are ready to see what’s next for a proposed sports ministry complex on the campus of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. The church is working to get permission from Oro Valley to rezone so things can move forward.
biztucson.com
Raytheon Missiles & Defense to Move into The Refinery at UArizona’s Tech Park at the Bridges
Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
Fronteras Desk
Tucson police chief calls for aid resources at the border
Border communities are still digesting President Joe Biden’s recent visit to El Paso, Texas, late last year and his administration’s roll out of new border enforcement protocols. In a blog post from the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force, a group of law enforcement leaders in various cities around...
Comments / 5