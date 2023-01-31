Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Nick Offerman hasn’t played ‘The Last of Us’ because his heart belongs to another video game
The Last of Us episode three – “Long, Long Time” – is already in contention for the year’s best episode of television. In a ruined world full of monsters there isn’t much to be happy about, but the love story between misanthropic Doomsday survivalist Bill and handsome romantic Frank brought a tear to our eyes. That turned into a flood during the gut-punch ending to their story, and the rest of the season will have to be something special to live up to it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: You’ve seen everything after you see Pedro Pascal twerking with a Clicker from ‘The Last of Us’ on live television
The Last of Us is supposed to be a terrifying story when it isn’t trying to make you cry your heart out, but after watching Pedro Pascal working that post-apocalyptic dad bod next to a Clicker, we’re not sure if the Cordyceps-infused creatures will ever scare us again.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King breaks down what Netflix’s new password sharing policy really means for subscribers
Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing has plenty of users concerned. While the news isn’t shocking (Netflix announced the move in ealy 2022) the internet is abuzz with curiosity, outrage, and irritation at the company’s move. Twitter is rife with frustrated Netflix members and for good reason....
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts
Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Liam Hemsworth’s time as Geralt may be short-lived as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom continues to demand attention
The broken remains of a slew of fantasy releases litter the Netflix cutting room floor, but Warrior Nun may soon separate itself from their midst. The popular release was canceled in late 2022, and in the months since has seen a tireless ongoing campaign push for its return. Fans don’t care if the show’s third season comes to Netflix or another streaming service, they just want more Warrior Nun.
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
wegotthiscovered.com
The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing
There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten
Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s DCU has already sprung a leak after Chapter 1 timeline emerges online
Perhaps the single most surprising thing about James Gunn and Peter Safran’s unveiling of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters is that it didn’t make its way online sooner. After all, select members of the press and industry figures were given the exact same...
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A hidden gem overshadowed by ‘Top Gun’ crash lands at number five on the Netflix charts
Tom Cruise’s massive legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest successes of 2022, but it also led to many other films being left to feed on box office scraps and starving on wafer thin promotion. The Korean War biopic drama Devotion fell victim to Cruise’s blockbuster...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult Aussie horror comedy with some seriously impressive kills is available to stream
Australia is the home to some truly twisted horror stories, with the land of terrifying animals also the home of terribly good storytellers. One of the country’s hidden horror gems, The Loved Ones, is now available on Paramount Plus, and it’s about time you get around to it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Mandalorian’ theory hints Din Djarin’s quest isn’t as straightforward as it seems
The Mandalorian will explode back onto Disney Plus in just a few weeks, with the upcoming season promising some hot Mandalorian-on-Mandalorian action as Din Djarin clashes with Bo-Katan over the Darksaber. Before all that, Din has to atone for breaking code by removing his helmet in the second season, with the Armorer saying he must journey to the dark heart of his home planet to purify himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn unveils the first phase of his DCU line-up called ‘Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters’ as ‘The Last of Us’ gets review-bombed
New DCU bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran finally announced their plans for the cinematic universe’s hard reboot during a press conference today, and “overwhelmed” is certainly one word to describe the state of the fandom at the moment. Meanwhile, MCU fans suggest one way the writers...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irreverent Netflix original proves it’s better late than never by unwrapping a Top 10 spot in 51 countries
Every year without fail, the most-watched charts on every major streaming service become swamped with festive movies designed to capitalize on the season of goodwill. Inevitably, almost all of them find plenty of eyeballs, but Netflix’s The Price of Family has decided to wait until the first day of February to suddenly become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista diehards debate the real reasons he’s desperate to be done with Drax and the MCU
It’s been known for a long time that Dave Bautista has been gearing himself up to exit the MCU. We’ve known as far back as 2021 that the wrestler-turned-actor would likely not be returning to the role of Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. However, it’s starting to hit home a bit more now that the final film is just around the corner. The actor has recently doubled down on his decision in an appearance on The Tonight Show where he said that he would never return to Drax.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded and unstoppably underwhelming in-house spy thriller infiltrates the Netflix charts
Netflix’s penchant for recruiting a cavalcade of big names and dropping them into a broad genre film has tended to yield results that could generously be described as inconsistent, and it’s a neat summation of the company’s approach to original filmmaking that you’d be forgiven for forgetting that Wasp Network even exists.
wegotthiscovered.com
The single most divisive blockbuster of the 21st Century sharpens its knives for a streaming resurgence
If you’re ever stuck making small talk with somebody you think might be a Star Wars fan, then the easiest way to open up a can of conversational worms would be to ask for their thoughts on The Last Jedi, which has a strong case for being the single most polarizing blockbuster of the 21st Century.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase
If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
Comments / 0