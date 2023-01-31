ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Nick Offerman hasn’t played ‘The Last of Us’ because his heart belongs to another video game

The Last of Us episode three – “Long, Long Time” – is already in contention for the year’s best episode of television. In a ruined world full of monsters there isn’t much to be happy about, but the love story between misanthropic Doomsday survivalist Bill and handsome romantic Frank brought a tear to our eyes. That turned into a flood during the gut-punch ending to their story, and the rest of the season will have to be something special to live up to it.
wegotthiscovered.com

An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts

Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Liam Hemsworth’s time as Geralt may be short-lived as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom continues to demand attention

The broken remains of a slew of fantasy releases litter the Netflix cutting room floor, but Warrior Nun may soon separate itself from their midst. The popular release was canceled in late 2022, and in the months since has seen a tireless ongoing campaign push for its return. Fans don’t care if the show’s third season comes to Netflix or another streaming service, they just want more Warrior Nun.
wegotthiscovered.com

The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway

James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
wegotthiscovered.com

The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing

There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Mandalorian’ theory hints Din Djarin’s quest isn’t as straightforward as it seems

The Mandalorian will explode back onto Disney Plus in just a few weeks, with the upcoming season promising some hot Mandalorian-on-Mandalorian action as Din Djarin clashes with Bo-Katan over the Darksaber. Before all that, Din has to atone for breaking code by removing his helmet in the second season, with the Armorer saying he must journey to the dark heart of his home planet to purify himself.
wegotthiscovered.com

An irreverent Netflix original proves it’s better late than never by unwrapping a Top 10 spot in 51 countries

Every year without fail, the most-watched charts on every major streaming service become swamped with festive movies designed to capitalize on the season of goodwill. Inevitably, almost all of them find plenty of eyeballs, but Netflix’s The Price of Family has decided to wait until the first day of February to suddenly become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista diehards debate the real reasons he’s desperate to be done with Drax and the MCU

It’s been known for a long time that Dave Bautista has been gearing himself up to exit the MCU. We’ve known as far back as 2021 that the wrestler-turned-actor would likely not be returning to the role of Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. However, it’s starting to hit home a bit more now that the final film is just around the corner. The actor has recently doubled down on his decision in an appearance on The Tonight Show where he said that he would never return to Drax.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase

If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy