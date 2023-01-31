ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

3-0-4

(three, zero, four)

Nottingham MD

Parkville man snags winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

PARKVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County resident was a first-time player of the Gold X50 scratch-off from the Maryland Lottery and he indeed struck gold, becoming its first $100,000 top-prize winner. The Parkville man said he plays scratch-offs a few times a month and decided to try his luck with the...
PARKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven

SPARROWS POINT, MD – A 37-year-old woman claimed her $50,000 winning lottery ticket at lottery headquarters this week. The woman said she was doing her laundry Saturday night when she decided to roll the dice on a Gold X20 instant lottery ticket. “Naming herself “Tiny Golden Lady” to tell her winning story, the lucky lady said she played the Gold X20 game because she had recently won $5 on it. While in the middle of doing a load of laundry, she went to a 7-Eleven in Baltimore to cash in her $5 win,” the Maryland Lottery said today. “She purchased three more The post $50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration for 2nd straight year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year, asking for $15 million instead of the team’s $13.5 million offer. The 29-year-old left-hander went 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal in arbitration. That was after he pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried, who is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series, had his case heard Friday by a panel that’s expected to issue a decision Saturday.
Bay Net

$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score

BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
BOWIE, MD
mdlottery.com

Sparrows Point Woman Nabs First Top Prize on Gold X20 Scratch-off

A mother of two, “Tiny Golden Lady” of Sparrows Point won the first $50,000 top prize on a Gold X20 scratch-off. A 37-year-old is taking home the gold, after scratching off a Gold X20 game and claiming its first $50,000 top prize! The Baltimore County woman was home doing laundry Saturday night when she decided to try her luck.
SPARROWS POINT, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Man Is Lottery’s Newest Scratch-Off Millionaire

LUSBY, Md. – It’s become his habit, a 56-year-old husband, father and grandfather from Calvert County told Lottery officials, to always check the Maryland Lottery website before purchasing a scratch-off. A review to determine which instant games have a good selection of big cash prizes available helps him...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

Elias welcomes expectations fueled by Orioles' potential

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias is happy to accept some of the blame if expectations are a little harder to manage this season. “I believe our rebuild is behind us and we’ve got an incredible chance now to be a very, very competitive team for years,” Elias said. “I think that the front office and the manager, when we talk to the media, we feed those expectations.” The Orioles went 83-79 last year, a 31-win improvement that nearly landed Baltimore in the playoffs. Even after a relatively quiet offseason, there’s still a lot to like in 2023. The Orioles have eight of the game’s top 100 prospects in MLB Pipeline’s latest ranking, including infielder Gunnar Henderson, who is No. 1 on the list after reaching the big leagues at the end of last season. And that group doesn’t include catcher Adley Rutschman, who began last year as a top prospect and finished it by earning a handful of down-ballot MVP votes in the American League.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Kevin Willard on his '23 class, philosophy, recruit who might be his best ever

Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard signed new players after arriving last March. But when a coach is hired at that stage, after most seniors are off the market and classes are largely solidified, it's his first recruiting class after a full cycle that's typically viewed as his first real class. For Willard, that's the 2023 class, in which Maryland has a recent verbal commitment in center Braden Pierce and three early signees in Jamie Kaiser Jr., DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jahnathan Lamothe.
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore

I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders could be owed cash, property from state comptroller's office

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman urges Marylanders to check the Maryland Comptroller's Office's Unclaimed Property database to see if they can be reunited with cash and property that is rightfully theirs.  "The Unclaimed Property program strives to reunite Marylanders with money or items that have ended up in the state's custody," Comptroller Lierman said. "Everyone should check the list to see if your name or a family member's name is there. The discovery could be life changing! The property could include long-forgotten bank accounts, stocks or jewelry left in safety deposit boxes or other items of quality."  Nearly 33 million...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Maryland hospitals remain overwhelmed amid drop in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 numbers have trended in the right direction in Maryland, but that doesn't mean hospitals still aren't overwhelmed. Through the first week of January, almost 900 Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. One month later, that number has dropped by more than 40 percent. While the number of COVID-19 cases...
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
