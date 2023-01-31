Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Fifth Circuit Strikes Down CA Ban On Gun Ownership For Certain Domestic Violence Offenders
Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced a new Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Thursday allowing those with domestic violence restraining orders to have firearms. The ruling is the latest federal decision that further erodes strict Californian gun laws. The back and forth between federal rulings trumping state gun laws and...
Gov. Newsom backs bill to place limits on where people can carry a gun in public
Most notably, the bill would set limits on where people can carry a firearm. Lawmakers want to create so-called "sensitive sites" where, unless a private owner chose otherwise, guns would be off limits.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
californiaglobe.com
California Reparations Task Force Votes For Extension Through 2024
The California Reparations Task Force voted to extend the report deadline from July 2023 to July 2024. The vote was 8-0 to extend the deadline to submit a proposal for African-American reparations in California. The Task Force was first put together in late 2020 following Gov. Gavin Newsom signing AB...
Gavin Newsom hits highest approval rating in years, poll says
A major California pollster found that Gavin Newsom's approval rating is the highest it's been in years.
Washington Examiner
Red shoots for Republicans sprout in deep blue California
LANCASTER, California — In sports, the ability to win on the road, playing in front of hostile crowds on unfamiliar turf, can be the difference between contenders and pretenders. Similarly, in politics, it's notable when a party’s candidates consistently win in states that strongly favor its opponents. In...
kusi.com
Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills
After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on […]
sjvsun.com
Calif. medical misinformation law blocked by Federal judge
Nearly three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, laws aiming to tackle so-called medical misinformation are coming under assault in the courtroom. The latest victim? California’s recently-adopted Assembly Bill 2098. In the news: On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Shubb blocked Newsom’s newly signed California law, as...
New push to require crypto licenses in California after Newsom veto
Four months after Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a crypto licensing bill, critics of the controversial industry are trying again. A new bill that would require crypto companies to get a license to operate in California was introduced Monday by Assembly member Timothy Grayson (D-Concord) who warned about the dangers posed by crypto to consumers. “It is clear that until we take that step, Californians will continue to be vulnerable to...
KCRA.com
California lawmakers to consider stricter regulations against people prohibited from owning guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers held an oversight hearing on Tuesday to figure out how to improve the state’s Armed and Prohibited Persons System, also known as APPS, which is a program that is supposed to keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. The program...
foxla.com
Environmental groups call on Newsom to place moratorium on IE warehouses
Environmental activists are calling the air they breathe a public health emergency, and they're now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to put a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire. The warehouse bring jobs to the local economy, but they've also had a negative impact for some when it comes to...
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
KSBW.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento
Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three would be joined by...
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
GV Wire
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Five community solar projects coming to disadvantaged communities in California
Local Green Saver, a program of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), is designed to bring the benefits of solar energy to residents in disadvantaged communities. Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility and community solar projects based in San Francisco, recently signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for five projects to be built under this program with PG&E.
Comments / 0