California State

California Reparations Task Force Votes For Extension Through 2024

The California Reparations Task Force voted to extend the report deadline from July 2023 to July 2024. The vote was 8-0 to extend the deadline to submit a proposal for African-American reparations in California. The Task Force was first put together in late 2020 following Gov. Gavin Newsom signing AB...
Washington Examiner

Red shoots for Republicans sprout in deep blue California

LANCASTER, California — In sports, the ability to win on the road, playing in front of hostile crowds on unfamiliar turf, can be the difference between contenders and pretenders. Similarly, in politics, it's notable when a party’s candidates consistently win in states that strongly favor its opponents. In...
kusi.com

Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
KTLA

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
sjvsun.com

Calif. medical misinformation law blocked by Federal judge

Nearly three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, laws aiming to tackle so-called medical misinformation are coming under assault in the courtroom. The latest victim? California’s recently-adopted Assembly Bill 2098. In the news: On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Shubb blocked Newsom’s newly signed California law, as...
San Francisco Examiner

New push to require crypto licenses in California after Newsom veto

Four months after Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a crypto licensing bill, critics of the controversial industry are trying again. A new bill that would require crypto companies to get a license to operate in California was introduced Monday by Assembly member Timothy Grayson (D-Concord) who warned about the dangers posed by crypto to consumers. “It is clear that until we take that step, Californians will continue to be vulnerable to...
KTLA

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
KSBW.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento

Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three would be joined by...
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Five community solar projects coming to disadvantaged communities in California

Local Green Saver, a program of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), is designed to bring the benefits of solar energy to residents in disadvantaged communities. Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility and community solar projects based in San Francisco, recently signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for five projects to be built under this program with PG&E.
