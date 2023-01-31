Read full article on original website
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NBC Sports
49ers players defend controversial play call on Purdy injury
Sunday was filled with plenty of 'what-ifs' for a 49ers team that is becoming all too accustomed to the annual late-January wound-licking. The 49ers' 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles featured injuries to starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson, leaving San Francisco in an unfathomably difficult situation.
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's what Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, said after his retirement
Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, commented on the former New England Patriots quarterback’s retirement on Wednesday, after the seven-time Super Bowl champion uploaded a video announcing he was walking away from football “for good.”. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,”...
NBC Sports
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
NBC Sports
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills is indicted on rape and kidnapping charges
Josh Sills, an undrafted rookie in 2022 who made the 53-man roster with the Eagles, has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping. Via TMZ.com, the allegations arise from an incident that occurred on December 5, 2019, in his home state of Ohio. He allegedly “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.”
NBC Sports
Avonte Maddox in protective boot, out of practice for Eagles
The Eagles listed cornerback Avonte Maddox as out on their estimated practice reports Wednesday and Thursday and he’ll be getting the same designation after their actual practice on Friday. Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos of Maddox on the sideline with a protective boot on his...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff. He also interviewed 49ers...
NBC Sports
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
NBC Sports
Report: These three prospects stood out to Patriots at Shrine Bowl
The New England Patriots' coaching staff was well-represented and reportedly very involved in Las Vegas this past week at practices ahead of Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl. So, after a full week of coaching the West Squad, which prospects caught the Patriots' eye? NFL Network's coverage of the Shrine Bowl on Thursday offered some notable clues.
NBC Sports
Brian Angelichio had an interview for Cowboys OC, set for second interview with Ravens
Vikings tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is up for a couple of offensive coordinator openings at the moment. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday. The Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways last week and Moore has since been hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator.
NBC Sports
Omenihu eternally grateful to 49ers as he enters free agency
SANTA CLARA -- Versatile defensive lineman Charles Omenihu came to the 49ers in a trade from the Houston Texans during the middle of the 2021 NFL season. As he exited the team’s locker room on Tuesday, there was considerable uncertainty about his future. “From the moment I got here,...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024
The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
NBC Sports
Jeff Ireland on Saints QBs: We need to find one, but we don’t want to be throwing darts
The Saints are one of the teams that are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they are set to receive an asset they can put toward that effort. Sean Payton’s imminent move to the Broncos will result in a first-round pick coming back to the Saints and that’s particularly significant because the Saints were without one after trading theirs to the Eagles last year. While speaking to reporters from the Senior Bowl this week, Ireland said he’s “excited” about the prospect of adding that pick because it gives the team more “flexibility” heading into the offseason.
NBC Sports
We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment
Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the same situation at Super Bowl LVII with Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie.
NBC Sports
Eli Apple: I want to go anywhere I’m wanted
Cornerback Eli Apple will once again be an unrestricted free agent next month. He may or may not return to the Bengals after playing the last two years with the franchise. He’s enjoyed the most productive seasons of his career since 2021, starting 30 games for the franchise. In 2022, he recorded 49 tackles and eight passes defensed.
NBC Sports
Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed, JuJu Smith-Schuster are not expected to practice Friday
The Chiefs listed four players as out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday and they expect to do the same on Friday as well. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) all left the AFC Championship Game early and they’ve all remained out of practice this week. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed suffered a concussion in the game and he has not cleared the concussion protocol yet.
NBC Sports
Diana Flores looks to break down gender barriers with turn as AFC defensive coordinator in 2023 Pro Bowl
Diana Flores admits she was surprised when she became a viral sensation last spring, courtesy of a 15-second slow-motion clip showcasing her evasive maneuvers and fancy footwork while leaving at least three defenders in the dirt during Mexico’s 2022 national collegiate flag football championship. “I never expected someone to...
NBC Sports
NFL plans active offseason conversation about eliminating “hip-drop” tackles
The tackles that injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys running back Tony Pollard during the playoffs were legal. But they may not be next season. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said today that the techniques used on those tackles, in which the defender grabs the ball carrier from behind and then pulls him down while dropping the tackler’s own body to the ground, could be eliminated. That type of tackle, known in rugby as a “hip-drop tackle,” was banned by the National Rugby League in Australia because of the injuries it caused.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
