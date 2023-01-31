ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

coachellavalleyweekly.com

Fun at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is a staple of the Coachella Valley, and is scheduled to return for February 17 through 26 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. The Date Festival continues the legacy of decades-old desert traditions while celebrating history and community, and of course, providing fun and excitement for everyone.
INDIO, CA
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community

Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

TASTE OF JALISCO FESTIVAL RETURNS FEBRUARY 3 – 5, 2023

Festivities Include a Carnival, Car Show, Tequila Tastings, Live Entertainment, Food & More. Celebrate the sights, sounds, and tastes of the state of Jalisco, Mexico at the 7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival, February 3 -5, 2023 in downtown Cathedral City. This annual celebration honors the 26-year sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco (Mexico) through culture, cuisine, music, and fashion.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

High Desert mall gets specialty retailer

BoxLunch, a specialty retailer that sells merchandise with a pop culture theme, has opened a store at the Mall of Victor Valley. The 2,625-square-foot store near the mall’s Center Court began operating Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, said Terry Relf, the mall’s senior marketing manager. “That was their...
VICTORVILLE, CA
ukenreport.com

Second Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby Set

Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby will be held Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park. Last year, some 350 participants joined the fun at Lake Cahuilla Regional Veterans Park for the Inaugural Fishing Derby. Children from 5 years old and Veterans as old as 76 years old showed up to fish or to support family and friends that were trying to catch the longest fish.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February

If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
tourcounsel.com

Laguna Hills Mall | Shopping mall in California

Laguna Hills Mall was a shopping mall in Laguna Hills, California, in southern Orange County that is being redeveloped by the owners as Five Lagunas. The enclosed mall closed on December 31, 2018, and will be demolished. The exterior stores remain open. New retail, a movie theater, apartments, and a...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

More Details On Shooting Outside The Shops at Palm Desert

A community breathing a sigh of relief Thursday night after tense moments at The Shops at Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said around 2 o’clock in the afternoon, deputies were dispatched on reports of a shooting. After further investigation, they say there was an exchange of gunfire...
PALM DESERT, CA
natureworldnews.com

Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Debra Blackwell

The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley

Texas Roadhouse, located at 22690 Centerpoint Drive, is opening its doors on January 30th at 3:00 pm. This highly anticipated eatery has been teasing our palettes for far too long as Moreno Valley has only been able to watch its build and wait for the mouth-watering to be at our fingertips as customers walk through doors.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Rain Moves into Riverside County at Beginning of The Week

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Showers and patchy fog are rolling through Riverside County Monday, with gusty winds and snow in the mountains expected throughout the day. Rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the beginning of the week for Riverside County, according to a National Weather Service. Between...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Riverside County officials give all clear after 2 Menifee schools go on lockdown

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two schools in Menifee were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police received reports of the same "suspicious person" on both campuses. According to the Menifee Police Department, Santa Rosa Academy was placed on lockdown around noon as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
MENIFEE, CA
CBS LA

2 schools in Menifee on lockdown, police say social media misinformation

Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee was placed on lockdown Thursday after a call came in of a suspicious person on campus. Police responded and say the report appears to be unfounded.  At 12:51 p.m. the Menifee Police Department updated the situation on their Facebook page, saying the "suspicious person from Santa Rosa Academy is now on campus at Paloma High School and that school has been placed on lockdown."Police said it is believed to be social media misinformation, but are clearing Paloma High School out of an abundance of caution.
MENIFEE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills

INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
