ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

As students return to Richneck Elem., shooting remains top of mind

By Elizabeth Holmes
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014bPU_0kWll0GQ00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Richneck Elementary School in Newport News is now allowing students to return to the classroom, roughly three weeks after police say a six-year-old boy intentionally shot a first-grade teacher there.

The day brought forth a range of emotions for staff and students, including Retaal Mahmoud, a fifth grader at the school.

"It felt pretty good, but I was kind of nervous coming back, but it was pretty good," she said.

When she came to school, she and every other student and staff member had to walk through newly installed metal detectors. All students were given a clear backpack to use for the rest of the school year.

The end of the day brought a sigh of relief to Suzanne Turner, picking up her son Cyrus, a kindergartener at the school.

“It was a mix of emotion. You know we’re all ready to start getting back to normal but just dropping him off, but just reliving everything. It’s a mix of emotions but ultimately, we’re happy to get back and start our day again at Richneck.”

More school resource officers and other safety upgrades are said to come to both Richneck Elementary and other schools in the district, with at least 90 new metal detectors said to be installed at all school levels.

“I’m angry it wasn’t done sooner, but it’s being done now. At least, that’s good," Turner said.

A lawyer representing 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, the teacher shot and critically injured that January 6 th day, said school administrators were notified multiple times about a possible threat prior to the shooting.

Zwerner is said to be in stable condition after suffering injuries to her chest and hand.

Last week, the Newport News School Board voted to remove sitting Superintendent George Parker III . Both the principal and assistant principal of the elementary school at the time are now no longer at the school.

The investigation is ongoing, as police work to uncover what led up to a six-year-old shooting a teacher at the school.

“It’s hard not knowing and I get that," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. "I would ask that they have a little bit of patience. Let us work through this, we’re not even a month into this, but I want to make sure that we do a thorough investigation on all sides.”

Parents like Retaal's father, Essam, are left with more questions than answers, hoping the changes will prevent another shooting from happening at his child's school.

"What’s going to happen tomorrow, that’s what we’re thinking about. I don’t want to be in fear all the time, just come to school, okay what happened? What’s going on? But hopefully, everything will be okay," Mahmoud said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Kids rescued after Poquoson daycare catches fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement, employees and area citizens are being praised for their response to a fire at a Poquoson daycare on Thursday afternoon. It broke out around 12:20 p.m. at Playtime Learning Center at 502 Wythe Creek Road, the Poquoson Fire & Rescue commander at the scene told WAVY. All of the children were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, the official said.
POQUOSON, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy