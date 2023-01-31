ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

The HOPE ONE Van Will Be at the Madison Train Station in February

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The HOPE ONE van will be at the Madison Train Station on February 21. The van will be stationed at the train station from 9am - 2pm

The schedule for the van in February is as follows:

February 1 - Boonton Walmart from 9am - 2pm
February 2 - Morris County Library from 9am - 2pm
February 6 - Pompton Plains Stop & Shop from 10am - 2pm
February 7 - Red Barn Restaurant in Towaco from 9am - 2pm
February 8 - Wharton United Community Church from 10am - 12pm
February 9 - Succasunna Shoprite from 9am - 2pm
February 14 - Broadway in Denville from 9am - 2pm
February 15 - Wild Geese Plaza in Mount Olive from 9am - 2pm
February 16 -Trinity Soup Kitchen in Dover from 10am - 1pm
February 21 - Interfaith Clergy Council at Church of Latter Day Saints in Morristown from 8:30am - 9:30am
February 21 - County College of Morris in Randolph from 11am - 2pm
February 22 - Madison Train Station from 9am - 2pm
February 23 - Bishop Nazery Way in Morristown from 1pm - 2pm
February 28 -Homeless Outreach Mission in Morristown

The HOPE One vehicle, which previously was used in police tactical operations is now a mobile recovery access vehicle.

The vehicle, which  has trained staff on site, provides individuals with information about rehab, detox services, mental health services, recovery services. The team, wearing protective masks and gear, will also be offering free Narcan training.

The van, which is decorated with a purple ribbon to signify recovery, is  a unique way to blend law enforcement and social services in helping to prevent drug overdoses and deaths.

Stop by for access to detox, rehab and mental health services as well as information, support and Free Narcan

Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gw8M5_0kWlkuv200

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Watchung Resident Rescued from Mettlers Road Elevator Shaft

SOMERSET, NJ - A 38-year-old unnamed resident from Watchung was rescued from an elevator shaft inside an unnamed building on Mettlers Road, according to a news release.  The Franklin Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call on Thursday afternoon at 2:28pm reporting an accident.  FTPD officers, along with the Middlebush Fire Company, Somerset Fire Company, and Elizabeth Avenue Fire Company responded to the scene on Mettlers Road to rescue a victim who fell into an elevator shaft.  First responders from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital treated the victim, who sustained multiple injuries and transported to RWJUH-New Brunswick hospital. The building was ordered to be evacuated by the Franklin Township fire marshal and fire inspectors and the building will be closed pending an OSHA investigation. Editor's Note: TAPinto received tips stating a local school is closed today due to a facilities issue. Updates will be made to this article when made available.   
WATCHUNG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Friday, Feb. 3: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Friday, Feb. 3. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM Leland Ave. from East Front St. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 4 PM Carlisle Terr. from East Front St. to E. 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM George St. from Harvey Pl. to Hillcrest Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM Geneva Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM Academy Ave. / Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM 1217 Thornton Ave. 8 AM — 4 PM Note: Locations are subject to change.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Announce Arrest & Identify Intruder at Montville Township High School

MONTVILLE, NJ - A day after an unknown intruder caused Montville Township High School to go into a shelter in place for nearly two hours, an arrest has been made, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.  Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III of Bloomfield, NJ has been charged with unlicensed entry of a structure, a crime of the fourth degree, Carroll said.  "On Feb. 2, surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arrived at Montville High School at approximately 6:30 a.m., and proceeded to walk around the building while wearing a backpack," Carroll said. "He was discovered by a school staff member. The staff member...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lace up the Sneakers for the Support Sadie 5K

MILLTOWN, NJ - The Support Sadie 5K is set for Sunday, March 19 in North Brunswick Community Park at 9 a.m. It is a run or walk event to help Spotswood High School student Sadie Trush. Sadie Trush is a member of the Chargers cross-country and track and field teams. The teen recently lost her mother Susan. Susan Ellen Trush died in her sleep on January 16. She was raising her daughter Sadie on her own.  Sadie Trush has since been taken in by her best friend's mom, Nadya Lazarev. Lazarev is trying to raise donations to help the teen's future. The entrance fee to the upcoming 5K is to make a monetary donation to a GoFundMe Lazarev has set up. Monetary donations can be in any amount. 
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Just Listed - 37 Cross Gates Road, Madison

Welcome to this timeless beauty, situated behind "The Wall" in Madison's coveted Hill Section. This 5 BR, 3 BA, 3 half BA home has been stunningly designed while maintaining its period-appropriate charm. As soon as you step inside, you are welcomed by a generously sized foyer and a wide center hall. The dining room is adjacent to a custom, gourmet kitchen which features a magnificent Danby marble countertop and backsplash, a large center island, designer lighting, and an eating area. All of this flows seamlessly into the incredible family room which hosts a stone-front wood-burning fireplace, a spectacular bay window...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's Going On This Weekend In Bordentown and Burlington County

BORDENTOWN, NJ — While the winter season does not include the amount of activities that we get to experience in the spring, summer and fall, there are several events happening in Bordentown and Burlington County this weekend that may interest you.  Trinity's Treasures Sale Set for Saturday: Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Trinity's Treasures" sale this weekend that will help the Church support community members in need. The sale will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9AM to 1PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City. The Trinity's Treasures sale will feature clothing and shoes for the entire family,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Child Pedestrian Struck in Summit Crosswalk; Driver Issued Summons

SUMMIT, NJ - A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle this morning while in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest and Woodland Avenues. Summit Police Department responded to the incident at 8:15 a.m. at Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School on 52 Woodland Avenue where they found the boy, who had suffered a leg injury. The victim reported that he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest Avenue and Woodland Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle; he walked to the school for assistance. The student was transported to Overlook Medical Center by the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad for treatment.   The driver, an 89-year-old Summit woman, was proceeding south at a low rate of speed on Woodland Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn onto Deforest Avenue and struck the victim who was crossing the street. The driver stated that sun glare was a contributing factor to the accident. The driver did not immediately pull over at the scene and, when she returned, was unable to locate the victim. She responded to Summit Police Department at 512 Springfield Avenue and reported the accident. She was issued a summons.  The incident is under investigation by the Summit Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Pet Licenses Due this Month in February

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -  Pet licenses for dogs and cats residing in Morris Township are due this month. According to township officials, renewal applications are mailed out in January and are due in February. Pets 7 months or older must be licensed. Fees: License for a spayed/neutered pet is $15 License for a non-spayed/neutered pet is $18 Applications for dogs can be found HERE Applications for cats can be found HERE    Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Intruder at Montville Township High School in Custody

MONTVILLE, NJ - The unknown male who entered Montville Township High School on Thursday morning is now in custody, according to Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano.  On Thursday, Jan. 2, the students and staff at Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place for about two hours after an individual who was not authorized to be in the building was discovered.  "The individual was confronted and left without incident," Caggiano said. "As a precaution, the school was placed in shelter in place. There was no threat to students or staff." A subsequent investigation by the Montville Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and Morris County Sheriff’s Office has led to charges being filed against the alleged intruder, Caggiano reported late on Thursday night, and the suspect is currently in custody. Caggiano said that this is still an active investigation, and additional information will be released shortly.  
MONTVILLE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey

Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming; Madison Swimming Defeats Hanover Park

MADISON, NJ - Madison boys and girls swimming were in action yesterday against Hanover Parks. The boys (4-4) defeated Hanover Park, 87-82. The winners include: Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Spencer Rosenbaum, Jacques Chemaly in the 200 MR Abeysinghe placed first in the 100 breast and 200 free. Kaden Chou in 100 Free Jacques Chemaly in 500 Free Weller in 100 Back Weller, Ethan Simms, Evan Katz, Chemaly in the 400 Free On the girls side, the Dodgers (6-2) defeated Hanover Park, 93-77. The winners include: Erin Barisonek, Isabella Guarino, Karen Wu, Layla Knoll in 200 MR Guarino took first in the 200 IM and 100 breast. Knoll in 200 Free Wu in the 100 Free  Knoll,  Barisonek, Guarino, Wu in the 200 Free Barisonek in the 100 Back
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Public Hearing on Upgrades to North Street Park Set for February 15

BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne officials will hold a public hearing on Feb. 15 to review proposed improvements to a small pocket park on North Street. “It’s a true neighborhood park that has been around for years,” said Councilman Neil Carroll.  The City of Bayonne is seeking funding through the State of New Jersey’s Urban Parks Program for improvements at North Street Mini Park located at 123 North Street at the intersection of North Street and North Lane. The city proposes to renovate the playground and spray park in its just more than half a million-dollar plan. A concept plan showing the proposed changes, a preliminary cost estimate, and an environmental impact report can be found by clicking here. The meeting will be held in person, as part of the regularly scheduled Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. Written comments on the proposed application may be directed to Donna Russo, Business Administrator, DRusso@baynj.org, and 630 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002. “The park has not been upgraded since I was a kid,” Carroll said. “Not a lot of people know about it, unless they live on North Street or in the Boat Works. It's gated and fenced. But it needs improvements.”
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto January: Cranford's Top 5 & More

CRANFORD, NJ - The first month of 2023 has come to a close. Here are just some of the stories you may have missed. Top 5 Articles The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support Cranford Planning Board Makes Decision on 750 Walnut Application In Her Own Words: Cranford's Bernie Wagenblast Comes Out as Transgender Cranford Mom and Widow Shares Story in Hopes of Helping Others Battling Cancer NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater More Cranford News TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll Union County Teen Helps Cranford Kids Learn to Code Cranford's Station House is a Top Recommended Breakfast & Brunch Spot in Union County Two Upcoming Events Planned for Downtown Cranford Cranford Police Chief Makes Statement on the Killing of Tyre Nichols
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

4 Warming Centers Open As Temperatures Turn Frigid

MADISON, NJ -  As temperatures plunge, Madison officials are opening Warming Centers. The following locations are open for residents: Madison Public Library 39 Keep Street; Friday: 10 A.M. - 6 P.M. and Saturday: 10 A.M. - 5 P.M. Hartley Dodge Memorial Building- 50 Kings Road; Friday: 8 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. Madison Community House- 25 Cook Avenue;Friday: 1 P.M. - 5 P.M and Saturday & Sunday: 10 A.M. - 4 P.M. Madison Public Safety Building-62 Kings Road Please call (973) 590-3000 to confirm hours   The centers are open to anyone needing to stay warm.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Traffic Alert: Easton Avenue Road Closure

SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to a road closure, according to an alert from the county. The road is closed in both directions. The alert was sent at 5:03 am.  The Township of Franklin issued an alert at 2:48 am notifying residents of a road closure on Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to down power wires. Please read below for announcement from Somerset County: AVOID EASTON AVENUE BETWEEN DAVIDSON AVENUE AND CEDAR GROVE LANE, EASTON AVENUE IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS IN FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
FRANKLIN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield Police and Fire Department Provide support for 3-year-old Justin Corino, as a Bone Marrow Search is Ongoing

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--  The police came. The fire trucks pulled in. And waiting for their arrival was a 3-year-old boy. Justin Corino has been battling a serious illness, but on Feb. 2, while the Groundhog was searching for a shadow, the Bloomfield police and fire personnel joined Justin and his family for a heartfelt visit, outside of Justin's home, on Nancy Place. The purpose of the visit was simple, according to Bloomfield police sergeant Joseph Corio, who rode a lead motorcycle which led six police cars and a fire truck from Hoover avenue onto Nancy Place.  "We're here today to support Justin and his family," said an...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy