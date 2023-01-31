ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

91-year-old woman with ‘cognitive issues’ found after search

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - UPDATE 5:12 p.m. - Mina Spakman has been found, according to the Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL: A 91-year-old Clackamas County woman “diagnosed with cognitive issues” has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Mina...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Deputies ask for public's help to find missing woman

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities need help locating a woman that was last seen in downtown Portland. According to Washington County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Onedonna Inthavong was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 31 wearing a black beanie, black and brown leather jacket, blue sweatpants, and white shoes. Deputies say she...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Missing Milwaukie woman found safe

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe. Penny Rumgay, 75, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at around 9 p.m., at her home on Freeman Road. The sheriff’s office said there were concerns because she is diabetic and has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

Women relieved after man convicted in 1974 Clark County cold case

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women who say they were victimized by a suspected serial killer are breathing a sigh of relief after he was convicted in a 1974 cold case killing. Warren Forrest was convicted Wednesday of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. Morrison disappeared in September 1974....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Suspect injures 2 Portland police officers during arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says two officers are being treated at a local hospital after a suspect attacked them early Wednesday. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 900 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue. According to PPB, callers reported a man checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people inside.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy