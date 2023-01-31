Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
91-year-old woman with ‘cognitive issues’ found after search
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - UPDATE 5:12 p.m. - Mina Spakman has been found, according to the Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL: A 91-year-old Clackamas County woman “diagnosed with cognitive issues” has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Mina...
KATU.com
Deputies ask for public's help to find missing woman
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities need help locating a woman that was last seen in downtown Portland. According to Washington County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Onedonna Inthavong was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 31 wearing a black beanie, black and brown leather jacket, blue sweatpants, and white shoes. Deputies say she...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Missing Milwaukie woman found safe
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe. Penny Rumgay, 75, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at around 9 p.m., at her home on Freeman Road. The sheriff’s office said there were concerns because she is diabetic and has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.
Portland police identify victim of deadly stabbing
A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.
Officials: Armed individual barricaded in barn after family disturbance, suspect arrested
An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Driver arrested in road rage crash in Cedar Hills area: Deputies
One person was arrested following a road-rage related crash that occurred in the Beaverton area on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.
KATU.com
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
PHOTOS: Man airlifted to hospital after 60-foot fall in Estacada
A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Feb.1 after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
KATU.com
Women relieved after man convicted in 1974 Clark County cold case
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women who say they were victimized by a suspected serial killer are breathing a sigh of relief after he was convicted in a 1974 cold case killing. Warren Forrest was convicted Wednesday of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. Morrison disappeared in September 1974....
KATU.com
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
KATU.com
SWAT arrests armed man after standoff on rural Clark County property
LA CENTER, Wash. — A SWAT team took a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. A spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the man fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance. The incident started at about 1:40 p.m....
Blaze alongside I-5 in N Portland was third tent fire in 1 day, officials say
A fire broke out on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in North Portland during Wednesday's evening commute, causing a large plume of black smoke seen from miles away.
Families of men killed by deputies ask judge to consolidate cases against Clark County
Lawyers for the families of two men shot and killed by Clark County deputies in a three month period have asked a federal judge to consolidate their wrongful death lawsuits against the county into one trial.
Police: Murder suspect had ‘history of problematic interactions’ with the victim
Milner is now facing charges in second-degree murder and violating a stalking protection order.
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
KATU.com
Deputies recover body of man who went missing in North Fork of Lewis River on Sunday
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County deputies say they found a man dead a day after a boat capsized and he went missing in the North Fork of the Lewis River. Someone called 911 at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday after seeing the small aluminum boat capsize near river mile 13 of the North Fork of the Lewis River.
kptv.com
Suspect injures 2 Portland police officers during arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says two officers are being treated at a local hospital after a suspect attacked them early Wednesday. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 900 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue. According to PPB, callers reported a man checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people inside.
Hillsboro police arrest man wanted for murder in Intel parking lot
Steven Milner, 55, of Clackamas County, was arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of murdering Kenneth Fandrich, 56, of Oregon City, an Intel contractor.
Police locate tow truck driver who struck another tow driver in hit-run
Portland police say the tow truck driver who struck a different tow truck driver on the side of the Banfield Freeway on Sunday has been identified thanks to local news coverage.
Comments / 0