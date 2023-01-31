Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
KATU.com
Have You Seen Her? Elderly Portland woman with cognitive issues reported missing
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 91-year-old Portland woman was reported missing after she was last seen Wednesday night, and police are asking for your help in bringing her home safe. Mina Spakman, 91, of Portland was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at her home on Southwest 62nd Avenue.
KATU.com
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
Overnight crash kills pedestrian in Gresham
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead in Gresham.
KATU.com
Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road
PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
KATU.com
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
PHOTOS: Man airlifted to hospital after 60-foot fall in Estacada
A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital on Feb.1 after falling 60 feet from Highway 224 at the south end of Estacada.
KATU.com
Deputies ask for public's help to find missing woman
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities need help locating a woman that was last seen in downtown Portland. According to Washington County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Onedonna Inthavong was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 31 wearing a black beanie, black and brown leather jacket, blue sweatpants, and white shoes. Deputies say she...
Blaze alongside I-5 in N Portland was third tent fire in 1 day, officials say
A fire broke out on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in North Portland during Wednesday's evening commute, causing a large plume of black smoke seen from miles away.
Portland police identify victim of deadly stabbing
A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
KATU.com
Salvation Army to operate new Portland Safe Rest RV camp for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Salvation Army will be operating the Sunderland RV Safe Park, a branch of Portland's Safe Rest Village program, according to a multi-agency release. The Sunderland RV Safe Park is located at 9827 NE Sunderland Ave, and construction has been completed. It is Portland's first managed outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs.
KATU.com
Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
Officials: Armed individual barricaded in barn after family disturbance, suspect arrested
An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
KATU.com
Police surround shooting suspect in Hood River home, nearby area evacuated
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River Police say they have a shooting suspect surrounded inside a home on Thursday, and officers evacuated people living nearby as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to a "dangerous situation in a private residence" near the intersection of Viento...
Portland man faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly Vancouver crash
A driver is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed in Vancouver late Wednesday night, killing his passenger, according to Washington State Patrol.
WWEEK
The Only Black Man Seated in the Oregon House Says State Police Pulled Him Over Twice in Three Days
State Rep. Travis Nelson (D-Portland) says he’s been pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days on his way home from the Capitol. Nelson is the only Black man seated in the Oregon House. Nelson, a nurse who replaced Gov. Tina Kotek in House District 44 (North...
KATU.com
SWAT arrests armed man after standoff on rural Clark County property
LA CENTER, Wash. — A SWAT team took a man into custody in Southwest Washington on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. A spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the man fired a gun when deputies responded to a family disturbance. The incident started at about 1:40 p.m....
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
KATU.com
Willamette Week: Portland's declining population
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s population is on the decline after decades of growth. This past year, Portland State University reported Multnomah County lost more than 2,300 people, a trend we’ve been seeing since 2020. Experts say the problem may no longer just be the pandemic, but the...
KATU.com
Vega Pederson says multi-agency plan will move hundreds of homeless people into housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a new strategic focus for the Joint Office of Homeless Services on Friday morning. The new strategy is stated to include an "immediate plan to increase transparency and collaboration among government partners," and to move hundreds of homeless people directly from tents to apartments.
