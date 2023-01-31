ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

KATU.com

Neighbors at odds over efforts to help homeless along SE Portland road

PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Southeast 157th Avenue in Portland, you'll see recreational vehicles, campers, and vans parked along the curb. The problem is, as in many neighborhoods, they don't belong to homeowners - they're campers. One of them was invited here by neighbor Herbert Smiley. "I was just trying...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

Deputies ask for public's help to find missing woman

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities need help locating a woman that was last seen in downtown Portland. According to Washington County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Onedonna Inthavong was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 31 wearing a black beanie, black and brown leather jacket, blue sweatpants, and white shoes. Deputies say she...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salvation Army to operate new Portland Safe Rest RV camp for homeless people

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Salvation Army will be operating the Sunderland RV Safe Park, a branch of Portland's Safe Rest Village program, according to a multi-agency release. The Sunderland RV Safe Park is located at 9827 NE Sunderland Ave, and construction has been completed. It is Portland's first managed outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Portland's declining population

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s population is on the decline after decades of growth. This past year, Portland State University reported Multnomah County lost more than 2,300 people, a trend we’ve been seeing since 2020. Experts say the problem may no longer just be the pandemic, but the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vega Pederson says multi-agency plan will move hundreds of homeless people into housing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a new strategic focus for the Joint Office of Homeless Services on Friday morning. The new strategy is stated to include an "immediate plan to increase transparency and collaboration among government partners," and to move hundreds of homeless people directly from tents to apartments.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

