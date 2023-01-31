Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Winter Safety Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe
Very cold Winter nights ahead in the Hudson Valley! You'll want to keep your pets safe. It's always important to talk about keeping your pets safe all year round, and with it being winter time and with us finally getting some really frigid nights ahead in the Hudson Valley, it's important to remind pet owners that safety is key.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Experts Say Bird Sighting in Upstate NY was Very Rare! Here’s Why
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York a few weeks ago when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I...
‘Hair-Raising’ Threat Made Against Kingston, NY School District
Another Hudson Valley school district had to deal with a threat that raised a lot of concern. It's just terrible this keeps happening and it seriously makes you wonder when it will stop. Warning: the threat can be disturbing to those reading. What threat was recently connected to a school...
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Denny Laine to Visit Hudson Valley
Two-time Grammy Award Winner, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Denny Laine will be coming to the Hudson Valley for one night only sharing incredible "Songs & Stories" in Montgomery, New York. Two-Time Grammy Winner Denny Laine Comes to the Hudson Valley. Denny Laine came to fame as...
Remarkable: Are Imbolc And Groundhog Day The Same Thing?
Did you ever spend time thinking about something and then find yourself down what some refer to as a mental rabbit hole? That is exactly what happen to me today when I went searching for some information on Groundhog Day and the Celtic/Pagan holiday of Imbolc. Basically, my goal was...
Send a Puppygram to Your Sweetheart this Valentines Day with Ulster County SPCA Pups
And they call it...puppy love. Looking to send the love of your life the most adorable Valentine ever? Why not send them a Puppygram from The Ulster County SPCA?. What's a Puppygram you ask? The Ulster County SPCA will send an adorable shelter pup to make your Valentine's Day delivery. According to the website, they will send puppies, ages 8 weeks to 2 years old, that are available for adoption "bearing chocolates, a signed card, and a small stuffed toy" and of course puppy kisses!
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids
The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
Helpful: 8 Key Food Ingredients That Must Be Listed on NYS Items
Do you have food allergies? There are many ingredients that are present in a large number of food items, more specifically, ingredients that can make you sick or in some extreme instances, even kill. What are these food items? What did New York just add to the list of items...
How To Help Dog Deliberately Starved Now in Middletown, NY
As I have shared with you in the past, Pets Alive is an organization that is near and dear to my heart. They were the reason I met and adopted my Minnie Pearl. Her "Gotcha Day" was April 18, 2009. In the years that followed, I have watched Pets Alive...
