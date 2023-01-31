ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Winter Safety Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe

Very cold Winter nights ahead in the Hudson Valley! You'll want to keep your pets safe. It's always important to talk about keeping your pets safe all year round, and with it being winter time and with us finally getting some really frigid nights ahead in the Hudson Valley, it's important to remind pet owners that safety is key.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Remarkable: Are Imbolc And Groundhog Day The Same Thing?

Did you ever spend time thinking about something and then find yourself down what some refer to as a mental rabbit hole? That is exactly what happen to me today when I went searching for some information on Groundhog Day and the Celtic/Pagan holiday of Imbolc. Basically, my goal was...
Send a Puppygram to Your Sweetheart this Valentines Day with Ulster County SPCA Pups

And they call it...puppy love. Looking to send the love of your life the most adorable Valentine ever? Why not send them a Puppygram from The Ulster County SPCA?. What's a Puppygram you ask? The Ulster County SPCA will send an adorable shelter pup to make your Valentine's Day delivery. According to the website, they will send puppies, ages 8 weeks to 2 years old, that are available for adoption "bearing chocolates, a signed card, and a small stuffed toy" and of course puppy kisses!
KINGSTON, NY
Hilarie Burton Morgan Offers to Buy ‘Banned’ Books For Kids

The celebrity and Rhinebeck resident has offered to buy controversial books for kids in her latest video on social media. The State of Florida has made headlines consistently over the past few years. Schools in Florida have started to organize books in accordance with HR 1467. It's a bill that prevents teachers and school staff from giving kids books that contain explicit material. Failing to follow the guidelines could result in criminal charges.
FLORIDA STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing.

