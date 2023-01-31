ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H [Levaya Livestream]

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H, who was Niftar this morning. Mrs. Schorr A”H moved from Brooklyn with her husband Reb Moshe several years ago, and settled in A Country Place. Her children are Sruli Z”L, Ybd”l Rav Chaim Schorr, Rav...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Tefillin Lost on Bus From Lakewood

Left a tefillin bag in a black Hat Box bag on 7:00pm bus from West Gate to Boro Park on Jan 30th. It could be under the bus or in the overhead compartment of seats 3-5. If found please contact us at: 347-248-4927 or 248-885-1535. This content, and any other...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ

OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team.  "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.

Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
After votes were counted twice, election recount will begin in 4 N.J. towns next week

A recount election for four Monmouth County towns will move forward next week after a judge greenlit the process Thursday. The recount was necessary in Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls due to a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office, which filed emergent applications for the process last month.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

