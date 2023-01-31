Read full article on original website
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead Outside Her HomeMorristown MinuteSayreville, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H [Levaya Livestream]
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H, who was Niftar this morning. Mrs. Schorr A”H moved from Brooklyn with her husband Reb Moshe several years ago, and settled in A Country Place. Her children are Sruli Z”L, Ybd”l Rav Chaim Schorr, Rav...
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Tefillin Lost on Bus From Lakewood
Left a tefillin bag in a black Hat Box bag on 7:00pm bus from West Gate to Boro Park on Jan 30th. It could be under the bus or in the overhead compartment of seats 3-5. If found please contact us at: 347-248-4927 or 248-885-1535. This content, and any other...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Sudden Petirah of Rabbi Shlomo Spira Z”L of Lakewood, Longtime Mechanech at Yeshivas Novominsk
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Rabbi Shlomo Spira Z”L of Lakewood, who was suddenly Niftar this morning. Rabbi Spira Z”L was a longtime Mechanech at Yeshivas Novominsk in Brooklyn. He leaves behind his wife, Devorah, and several children (Spira, Lesin, Stern, Itzkowitz and Rotberg).
thelakewoodscoop.com
Introducing for the First Time Ever: First-Time Home Buyers Mens Event in Lakewood
Come enjoy a MENS night with knowledge and Hot Gourmet food catered by ESTREIA. Hesitant or unsure about the buying process ? Want to gain knowledge? This event is perfect for you. *Come Learn how to get the lowest possible interest rates. *Come find out when is the right time...
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
Local EMS Mourn Loss Of Member Killed In Crash
BAYVILLE – Friends, family, and community first responders are honoring the life of a beloved member who recently passed away. Bayville EMS recently announced the passing of their life member, Michael McCabe, 49, who died in a motorcycle crash. “Mike was always known for his happy and cheerful personality...
Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ
OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team. "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
Explore this magnificent castle in NJ that once housed a cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore. I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
Hey, South Jersey: Hope You’re Thankful For Opossums In Your Yard
They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
Temporary Treatment Change in Water Treatment Plants Serving Central and Northern Parts of the State
Thousands may notice the taste and smell of chlorine in their drinking water. This results from NJ American Water temporarily changing its water treatment process. This should last until the end of April 2023.
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
Dates Scheduled For Household Hazardous Waste Collection
OCEAN COUNTY – Collection dates for this year’s Ocean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection program will begin on March 26 in Lakewood Township. The collection dates and locations will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include:. March 26 – Lakewood Department of Public Works, 1 America...
After votes were counted twice, election recount will begin in 4 N.J. towns next week
A recount election for four Monmouth County towns will move forward next week after a judge greenlit the process Thursday. The recount was necessary in Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls due to a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office, which filed emergent applications for the process last month.
