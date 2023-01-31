Read full article on original website
32 rescued cats looking for homes in Massachusetts
More than two dozen cats rescued from Darlington, South Carolina, are looking for their forever homes.
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Gov. Healey to allow homeless inside South Station when extreme cold arrives
With the extreme cold headed our way, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is reversing a policy that banned homeless people from sleeping in South Station overnight.
Is It Legal To Carry Pepper Spray Or Mace In Massachusetts?
I remember my father always encouraging us as kids to take karate or self-defense classes. I think I took karate for a year when I was 14 and that was the end of it. 😂. The world can be a tough place and self defense is sometimes a must. So, what's the best way to prepare for and/or stop a threat?
Watch: Here’s how to see Massachusetts groundhog Ms. G make her annual prediction
Update: Ms. G offered a convincing rebuttal to Punxsutawney Phil. So Punxsutawney Phil, being the prickly curmudgeon that we know him to be, saw his shadow this morning, meaning we’re getting six more weeks of winter. There’s nothing we can do, it’s science. But fortunately, here in...
Starbucks on Boylston Street closing Feb. 5, 8 months after unionizing
Starbucks says employees at the Boylston Street store will move to other locations in the Boston area. The Starbucks at 443 Boylston St. in Boston will permanently close Feb. 5. — approximately eight months after workers voted to unionize. Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday that the store is...
ABC6.com
With artic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming centers open
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the artic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming center are being opened. The Dioceses of Providence opened Emmanuel House Homeless Shelter as a warming center in the capital city. Emmanuel House is a ministry of the Diocese of Providence funded by the Catholic...
whdh.com
Fire damages home in Lynn
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
ABC6.com
Providence expands homeless shelter capacity ahead of bitter cold
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is expanding homeless shelter capacity ahead of the bitter cold. Mayor Brett Smiley said Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence Rescue Mission, and Emmanuel House will expand capacity Friday morning. That’s in addition to expanded capacity at the Cranston Street Armory. Smiley...
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
Another $31M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Massachusetts
Another winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $31 million was sold at a gas station in Massachusetts.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
ABC6.com
MSPCA warns pet owners of incoming frigid temperatures
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The MSPCA Agnell shared easy-to-follow tips to help keep your pets safe from frigid temperatures. Sara-Rose Brenner, Public Relations Manager for MSPCA Agnell said it may seem obvious but its important to keep pets inside during extreme cold. Agnell experts said lengthy walks in severe...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to open new warming station ahead of severe cold front
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket announced that it will open the doors of a new warming shelter for this weekend. The warming center will be available on an emergency basis at 1139 Main St. It will open Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Feb....
