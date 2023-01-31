ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Lifetime’s ‘Secrets in the Marriage’: Time, channel, free live stream

Lifetime’s new movie is a story ripped from the headlines, based on a disturbing true story. “Secrets in the Marriage” will premiere on Lifetime tonight, Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m. The movie follows the story of a newlywed framed for the murder of her cheating husband. She has to find a way to absolve herself of a crime she didn’t commit while exposing her spouse before it’s too late.
How to watch ‘Pinecone & Pony’ season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ (2/3/23)

“Pinecone & Pony,” a family-friendly animated-series, premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, February 3 with the following 7 episodes airing weekly every Friday through March 24. Based on the kids’ book “The Princess and the Pony” by bestselling author Kate Beaton, the DreamWorks series follows young warrior-in-training Pinecone and her loyal friend, Pony.
How to watch ‘Dear Edward’ on Apple TV+ (2/3/23)

You’re going to want to keep the tissues handy with Apple TV+’s new release “Dear Edward,” making its debut Friday, February 3 with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24. Starring Emmy Award...
