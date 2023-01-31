Read full article on original website
Related
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15, episode 6 (02/03/23): How to watch, live stream, time, date, channel
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is back with season 15, starting with 16 queens vying to become “America’s next drag superstar,” and many can’t wait to see how this turns out. Currently, four queens have been eliminated. Season 15 has the biggest cash prize yet of...
How to watch Lifetime’s ‘Secrets in the Marriage’: Time, channel, free live stream
Lifetime’s new movie is a story ripped from the headlines, based on a disturbing true story. “Secrets in the Marriage” will premiere on Lifetime tonight, Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m. The movie follows the story of a newlywed framed for the murder of her cheating husband. She has to find a way to absolve herself of a crime she didn’t commit while exposing her spouse before it’s too late.
‘Dr. Phil’ daytime talk show will end after 21 seasons on TV
The “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show is coming to an end after 21 seasons. Dr. Phil McGraw, CBS Media Ventures said, “is choosing to exit daytime for new ventures.”. Original episodes will air through the current season. “Dr. Phil” airs on weekdays on CBS. “I...
How to watch ‘Pinecone & Pony’ season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ (2/3/23)
“Pinecone & Pony,” a family-friendly animated-series, premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, February 3 with the following 7 episodes airing weekly every Friday through March 24. Based on the kids’ book “The Princess and the Pony” by bestselling author Kate Beaton, the DreamWorks series follows young warrior-in-training Pinecone and her loyal friend, Pony.
How to watch ‘Dear Edward’ on Apple TV+ (2/3/23)
You’re going to want to keep the tissues handy with Apple TV+’s new release “Dear Edward,” making its debut Friday, February 3 with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24. Starring Emmy Award...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0