Pennsylvania State

pahomepage.com

Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person

Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’

While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs

Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs. Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Twenty Pa. hospitals among America’s best, new study shows

(WTAJ) — A new list of the 250 Best Hospitals in America reveals that 20 of the best are right here in Pennsylvania. The list comes from Healthgrades.com who compiled Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) from 2019 to 2022. Of the top 250 hospitals in America, 20 of them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

PA live! 2.2.2023 Butterflies

PA live! 2.2.2023 Butterflies
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Shapiro order establishes agency license and permit response times, money-back guarantee

A new executive order, signed by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, will give businesses a money-back guarantee that government agencies will respond to their licensing and permitting applications within a set time period. Aimed at improving the state’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes, the executive order establishes a period for agencies to process applications and get […] The post Gov. Shapiro order establishes agency license and permit response times, money-back guarantee appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New bill would allow school board members in Pa. to get paid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- School board members in Pennsylvania would get a paycheck if new legislation makes its way into law.The bill would allow communities to determine whether elected officials of public school districts would get a salary.The bill would also provide members tuition-free enrollment at any of the commonwealth's ten public universities.Pennsylvania is currently one of several states where the law prohibits any kind of compensation for board members. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstatepa.com

Opinion: State laws can prevent tragedies without penalizing responsible gun owners.

So far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings than days of the year. Four of these happened in Pennsylvania – one on a street corner, one near a high school, one at a McDonald’s, and another at a youth recreation center. Gun violence has permeated so much of our society that we are becoming numb to it. Beneath the headlines and endless news stories about the endless gun violence happening in the public eye, there’s another sinister epidemic that happens behind closed doors that we must not ignore – death by gun suicide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

McDonald's on PA live!? I'm Lovin' it!

McDonald's on PA live!? I'm Lovin' it!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wskg.org

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro targets state license and permit bottlenecks in latest executive order

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is targeting the state’s licensing and permitting process with a new executive order. Flanked by state leaders and business owners, Shapiro signed the order at a Capitol ceremony Tuesday, which gives state agencies the next three months to review any license and permit processes they oversee from top to bottom. The aim is to eventually come up with firm decision deadlines for anyone who applies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania

An unprecedented Spotlight PA analysis of 1 million medical marijuana certifications reveals how a change by policymakers made it possible for virtually anyone to get a card. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

