ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Report shows teacher effectiveness in NC schools tied to student performance during pandemic

RALEIGH — North Carolina teachers with higher effectiveness ratings prior to the disruptions of the 2020-21 COVID-19 school year helped mitigate learning loss as students and teachers managed remote instruction, hybrid learning and other responses to the pandemic, a new report issued by the NC Department of Public Instruction states.
bladenonline.com

Duke Energy To Help Customers Go 100% Renewable

CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy has proposed a major expansion to its Green Source Advantage (GSA) program, giving customers the option to supplement their power usage with 100% renewable power – and the ability to pair renewable projects with energy storage. Details for the GSA Choice program were outlined...
CHARLOTTE, NC
hendersonville.com

The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women

This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
ncconstructionnews.com

Federal ‘mega grant’ program to fund nine infrastructure projects

Nine infrastructure projects across the U.S. will share $1.2 billion, including $110 million to replace North Carolina’s Alligator River Bridge in Dare and Tyrrell Counties. The existing bridge, a machinery-driven movable swing bridge is a critical hurricane evacuation route and is in a deteriorated condition, which causes costly delays for travelers. This award will support construction of a modern high-rise fixed-span bridge that will improve travel times and safety, for cars, bikes, and pedestrians, along a primary east-west route in northeastern North Carolina between I-95 and the Outer Banks.
coastalreview.org

Sea level rise in NC focus of next lunch program

Dr. Paul Liu of North Carolina State University will give a virtual talk on seal level rise and the effects on rural northeastern North Carolina during the Feb. 8 “History for Lunch” at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. The program that will begin at noon...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Indy Week

NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
FLORIDA STATE
ncconstructionnews.com

Boom Supersonic begins construction on superfactory

Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, kicked off construction of its Overture Superfactory in Greensboro this week. The manufacturing site is located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will house the final assembly line, as well as test facility, and customer delivery center for Boom’s flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
agupdate.com

Grower attributes record corn yield to cover crop strategy

ST. LOUIS — Russell Hedrick doesn’t grow record-setting corn by accident. The process begins the previous year when he plants cover crops. The first-generation farmer from North Carolina focuses on nutrient management, among other things, to coax massive yields out of his soil in the western part of the state. He shattered the dryland corn yield record with 459 bushels per acre in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy