publicradioeast.org
Increase in community college funding would help with low staff and faculty pay, hiring challenges
The N.C. Community College System has asked the state legislature for a $232 million increase in state funding over the next two years for increases in employee salaries and student investment. Craven Community College President Ray Staats said average community college salaries in North Carolina are far below many other...
nsjonline.com
MURPHY: Science of reading is the answer to North Carolina’s literacy crisis; Teacher prep programs need to get on board
Literacy is the foundation of learning. If students can’t read well, there’s almost no chance they’re going to succeed in school. That’s why state leaders have been rightly focused on early grade literacy, and rightly alarmed that 68% of North Carolina fourth graders are not proficient in reading.
publicradioeast.org
Community college enrollment continues to decline in eastern North Carolina, nationwide
Two-year colleges nationwide have been coping with declining enrollments since around 2010. Research shows that, at that time, the Great Recession ended and the national unemployment rate began falling from about 10 percent to around 5 percent. Craven Community College President Ray Staats said that’s true in North Carolina as...
NC school districts struggle to fill teacher positions, report says
An alarming number of teachers have left the profession in North Carolina and school districts are struggling to fill the positions, a report found.
Fact check: Here’s why NC earned 2 Fs in study of K-12 education spending
If you look one way at North Carolina’s spending on education, it ranks 48th in the nation.
North Carolina leaders consider changing teacher pay to focus on 'effectiveness,' not experience
The State Board of Education is looking into a new model that would change the way teachers are paid.
North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
carolinacoastonline.com
Report shows teacher effectiveness in NC schools tied to student performance during pandemic
RALEIGH — North Carolina teachers with higher effectiveness ratings prior to the disruptions of the 2020-21 COVID-19 school year helped mitigate learning loss as students and teachers managed remote instruction, hybrid learning and other responses to the pandemic, a new report issued by the NC Department of Public Instruction states.
bladenonline.com
Duke Energy To Help Customers Go 100% Renewable
CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy has proposed a major expansion to its Green Source Advantage (GSA) program, giving customers the option to supplement their power usage with 100% renewable power – and the ability to pair renewable projects with energy storage. Details for the GSA Choice program were outlined...
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
southarkansassun.com
Up To $30,000 Tax Rebates Issued By Duke Energy Company In North Carolina
Up to $30,000 in tax rebates have been issued by the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina from 2017 to 2022. Unfortunately, 2,900 of the recipients may not receive the tax rebates anymore. From 2017 to 2022, the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina rewarded its customers for installing solar...
hendersonville.com
The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women
This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
ncconstructionnews.com
Federal ‘mega grant’ program to fund nine infrastructure projects
Nine infrastructure projects across the U.S. will share $1.2 billion, including $110 million to replace North Carolina’s Alligator River Bridge in Dare and Tyrrell Counties. The existing bridge, a machinery-driven movable swing bridge is a critical hurricane evacuation route and is in a deteriorated condition, which causes costly delays for travelers. This award will support construction of a modern high-rise fixed-span bridge that will improve travel times and safety, for cars, bikes, and pedestrians, along a primary east-west route in northeastern North Carolina between I-95 and the Outer Banks.
coastalreview.org
Sea level rise in NC focus of next lunch program
Dr. Paul Liu of North Carolina State University will give a virtual talk on seal level rise and the effects on rural northeastern North Carolina during the Feb. 8 “History for Lunch” at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City. The program that will begin at noon...
Indy Week
NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
ncconstructionnews.com
Boom Supersonic begins construction on superfactory
Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, kicked off construction of its Overture Superfactory in Greensboro this week. The manufacturing site is located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will house the final assembly line, as well as test facility, and customer delivery center for Boom’s flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
agupdate.com
Grower attributes record corn yield to cover crop strategy
ST. LOUIS — Russell Hedrick doesn’t grow record-setting corn by accident. The process begins the previous year when he plants cover crops. The first-generation farmer from North Carolina focuses on nutrient management, among other things, to coax massive yields out of his soil in the western part of the state. He shattered the dryland corn yield record with 459 bushels per acre in 2022.
wfmynews2.com
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Duke Energy’s N.C. coal plants more expensive to run than building new solar farms, report finds
Duke Energy spends twice as much money fueling and upkeeping its six North Carolina coal plants — costs passed on to ratepayers — than if it replaced them with brand new solar farms, a report issued today shows. The analysis by the clean energy policy firm Energy Innovation,...
