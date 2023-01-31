Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
Related
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Devin Booker expected to return Tuesday against the Nets
Suns guard Devin Booker is expected to return to action as soon as Tuesday against the Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Booker hasn’t played since Christmas Day due to a left groin strain, but was reevaluated on Wednesday and was said by the Suns to be “game-to-game” at that point.
Lakers: Anthony Davis Raves About Russell Westbrook’s Late Game Execution
The Lakers' sixth man was pivotal in the team’s victory against the New York Knicks.
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Donovan Mitchell rips Dillon Brooks for 'cheap shot'
An altercation between Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks resulted in both players being ejected from Thursday night’s game in Cleveland and prompted Mitchell to take aim at Brooks in a postgame press conference. Following a drive to the basket, Brooks ended up on the floor...
NBA postponing Pistons game vs. Wizards
The NBA is postponing Wednesday night’s game in Detroit between the Pistons and Wizards, according to Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press. The Pistons played the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night and have been unable to travel back home since then due to a winter storm, as well as plane issues and other logistics, tweets James L. Edwards of The Athletic.
Nuggets’ Mike Malone, Sixers’ Doc Rivers named Coaches of the Month
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and Sixers head coach Doc Rivers have been honored as the NBA’s coaches of the month for January in their respective conferences, the league has announced (Twitter link). The NBA’s PR department tweets that Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch...
Former Miami Heat Player Meyer Leonard Still To Rebound After Using An Antisemitic Slur Derailed His NBA Career
Leonard hasn't played a game since Jan. 9, 2021
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0