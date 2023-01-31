Read full article on original website
Neshoba Democrat
Citizens taps Brantley as next CEO
Stacy M. Brantley has been named Chief Executive Officer, at The Citizens Bank, it was announced last week. He will join the bank later this month. “We conducted a national search for our next CEO, and Stacy quickly rose to the top of a very competitive candidate slate,” said Hub King, chairman of the board. “We are thrilled to have Stacy lead our organization through its next chapter of growth and maturity, and I look forward to working with him.”
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 shares new studio excitment
Multiple medical marijuana stakeholders will be at the state capitol Wednesday. The American Automobile Association is reporting drastic jumps, especially here in Mississippi. Hub City begins second phase of construction project. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Highway 49/Midtown Project will continue its construction processes in the Hub City beginning...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Department of Education offers teacher residency program
The Mississippi Teacher Residency is a selective student-teaching program that allows residents to student-teach for a full year while gaining their master’s degree. The Mississippi Department of Education expanded an initiative to recruit, prepare, graduate, and retain an increasing number of academically talented and diverse teacher candidates. The Mississippi...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi auditor tours MGCCC cyber center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Auditor Shad White toured Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Cyber Center Tuesday to get an idea of what cybersecurity looks like in Mississippi. “As state auditor, one of my responsibilities is to check to see state government agencies are complying with the cybersecurity regulations that apply...
mageenews.com
10 Facts You May Not Know About Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. We were taught tons of things in school about this great state we live in. We learned about all of the wildlife and industry of Mississippi, as well as the state’s history. But there were lots of weird and interesting facts we were never taught or never found out. Here are 10 of them.
WLOX
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices. Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7. HANCOCK COUNTY. Below is a list of races that will head to...
Madison County Journal
CRAWFORD/State retirement is broke
PERS is in trouble again. The PERS board jacked up the employer contribution rate again. And everybody lived happily ever after. Finally a top state official expressed concerns out loud, the first time since Gov. Haley Barbour called the retirement system “financially unstable” back in 2011. State Treasurer...
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans
(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
beckersdental.com
10 worst states for dental health
Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 33.42 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: Dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi
A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more. According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.
WLBT
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association to visit state capitol
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple medical marijuana stakeholders will be at the state capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association has invited local cannabis business owners and operators from around the state of Mississippi to convene at the state capitol. The capitol day event will give small...
Mississippi House seeks to take control of Jackson tax revenue, use money for water system
The Mississippi House voted Thursday to further restrict how the capital city of Jackson, which has struggled with water problems, can spend money from a 1% local sales tax — the latest effort in the Republican-led Legislature to control actions of the Democratic-led city. Jackson voters approved the tax...
WDAM-TV
Minority leaders and former Ole Miss Chancellor call on state leaders to expand Medicaid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The political back and forth on the issue of Medicaid expansion was in full force at the State Capitol Thursday. House and Senate minority leaders were joined by fellow Democrats to say they won’t back down on the issue. And a former leader is revealing a personal conversation he had with the Governor that’s now kicking up dust.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker announces retirement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After nearly 38 years in office, Mississippi’s first Black female lawmaker is stepping down. On Tuesday, District 69 Rep. Alyce Clarke announced her retirement, capping a historic career at the Mississippi State Capitol. “Now don’t just think of me as the lottery lady. Don’t think...
WDAM-TV
MDEQ geologists hoping ‘Mississippi Opal’ named official state gemstone
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have precious gemstones on your property? Maybe. There’s a geological formation that runs under much of the Pine Belt that could contain what’s called the “Mississippi Opal.”. It’s the only precious gemstone ever found in Mississippi. It was discovered...
mageenews.com
MDOT highlights employees in honor of Black History Month
JACKSON, MISS. – In honor of Black History Month, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is highlighting two MDOT employees, David Kenney and Terrance Yarbrough. Yarbrough is the Director of Human Resources for MDOT where he manages HR functions for more than 2,000 people. He made MDOT history when...
