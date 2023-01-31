Read full article on original website
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Watching Film From the Georgia Game "Leaves a Mark," Hopes to Use the Loss As Motivation for Offseason
On a quiet National Signing Day for the Buckeye football program, coaches met with the media Wednesday to discuss the team's approach toward the offseason and how they hope to improve before 2023. In addition to press conferences at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day,...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Former Ohio State WR Transfers To Big Ten West Rival
Austin Kutscher will remain in the Big Ten after five seasons at Ohio State.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eleven Warriors
Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments
Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
Yardbarker
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
1 Prospect Is 'Stealing The Show' At Senior Bowl Today
It's the week of the Senior Bowl, which means numerous NFL talent evaluators are looking to see how these college prospects do. During the week, players participate in drills before it all culminates this Saturday for a game. So far, Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is "stealing the show" ...
Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC
One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
Alabama Has Reportedly Offered Offensive Coordinator Job To 1 Candidate
With Bill O'Brien having left Nick Saban's staff to become the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, the Alabama football program is in need of an offensive coordinator. Saban has apparently zeroed in on a candidate. Reports emerged Thursday that the Crimson Tide would interview Notre ...
Urban Meyer's Nick Saban Story Is Going Viral Tuesday
In 1990, Urban Meyer almost became one of Nick Saban's protégés. In a recent appearance on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer recalled the time when Saban worked at Toledo — where the Alabama legend began his head coaching career in December ...
3 Alabama football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023
Alabama football secured the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle but these three recruits will be vital to the Crimson Tide’s success immediately. Nick Saban has been known, whether actually or colloquially, to not take slights lightly. So when the Alabama Crimson Tide were left out of the College Football Playoff — rightfully so with two losses, it must be said — and labeled as having a disappointing season, we should’ve expected the storm coming. And it came on the recruiting trail.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival
A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Analysts discuss Vols' 2023 class on 247Sports' National Signing Day show
Tennessee didn’t add any players to its 2023 signing class on Wednesday. But with the arrival of National Signing Day, a couple of 247Sports’ analysts took the opportunity to look back at what the Vols are getting in the 25 players who make up what remains a top-10 class nationally.
Broncos Were Reportedly Turned Down By Another Coach Today
The Denver Broncos traded a first and second-round draft pick to sign former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton on Tuesday. Despite giving up this significant draft capital, Payton apparently wasn't even the Broncos' first choice. The organization reportedly wanted to land former San Francisco ...
FOX Sports
Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day
The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
247Sports
