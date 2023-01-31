ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that had "had some stipulations in it."
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Woj: Kyrie Irving Trade Has Lakers, Mavs Hesitant to Offer 'Significant' Assets

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's expected to have numerous suitors. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are "expected to explore the possibility of a deal with Brooklyn," sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the Lakers and Mavericks "are privately expressing limitations on offering significant trade assets" for the veteran, Wojnarowski added.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: Nuggets' Bones Hyland Interests 3-4 Teams Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Three or four NBA teams have interest in Denver Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "This is a guy on his rookie contract," Windhorst said on the latest edition of the Hoop Collective podcast with ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon (at the 39-minute mark). "I've heard three or four teams that already have interest.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Bleacher Report

John Wall Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Proactive' in Seeking Deal for PG Ahead of Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking for trade partners for point guard John Wall prior to the Feb. 9 deadline, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. "Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn't materialize," Greif wrote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

The New York Knicks are looking a little wobbly ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Tuesday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was their sixth defeat in their last eight games. If ever there was a time to bring roster reinforcements to the Big Apple, this might be it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Report: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Agrees to Contract with BAL's Cape Town Tigers

Dwyane Wade's son Zaire is reportedly signing with the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears. The 20-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Utah Jazz's G League Salt Lake City Stars last season, putting up 4.6 points and 1.9 assists per game.
Bleacher Report

Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers

Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade

On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Week Before Trade Deadline

With All-Star rosters announced this week and the NBA trade deadline coming in the next, there's plenty to take stock of around the league. Which stars can push their teams up a tier? Which ones look ready to contend for a title right now? And which players might be on the move in the next few days?

