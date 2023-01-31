Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations
The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that had "had some stipulations in it."
Bleacher Report
Woj: Kyrie Irving Trade Has Lakers, Mavs Hesitant to Offer 'Significant' Assets
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's expected to have numerous suitors. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are "expected to explore the possibility of a deal with Brooklyn," sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the Lakers and Mavericks "are privately expressing limitations on offering significant trade assets" for the veteran, Wojnarowski added.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Clippers May Be Skeptical of Kyrie Irving Trade; Fear Upsetting Chemistry
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's going to have no shortage of suitors leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. One of those potential suitors is the Los Angeles Clippers as they continue to look at the point guard...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Linked to Lakers, Heat, Mavs, Suns After Nets Trade Request
News of Kyrie Irving's reported trade request broke the internet on Friday, so it wasn't much of a surprise when talk turned to which teams might try to acquire the talented but controversial player. According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Nuggets' Bones Hyland Interests 3-4 Teams Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
Three or four NBA teams have interest in Denver Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "This is a guy on his rookie contract," Windhorst said on the latest edition of the Hoop Collective podcast with ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon (at the 39-minute mark). "I've heard three or four teams that already have interest.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Bleacher Report
John Wall Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Proactive' in Seeking Deal for PG Ahead of Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers are looking for trade partners for point guard John Wall prior to the Feb. 9 deadline, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. "Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn't materialize," Greif wrote.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
The New York Knicks are looking a little wobbly ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Tuesday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was their sixth defeat in their last eight games. If ever there was a time to bring roster reinforcements to the Big Apple, this might be it.
Bleacher Report
Report: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Agrees to Contract with BAL's Cape Town Tigers
Dwyane Wade's son Zaire is reportedly signing with the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears. The 20-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Utah Jazz's G League Salt Lake City Stars last season, putting up 4.6 points and 1.9 assists per game.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests 'Half the League' at Trade Deadline
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline draws closer, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly have a coveted player that interests multiple teams around the NBA. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, "half the league is calling" the Hawks to inquire about potential trades for shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Amick noted that Bogdanovic...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Prepared to Offer 3 1st-Round Picks for Raptors' OG Anunoby
If the Toronto Raptors decide to move OG Anunoby before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the New York Knicks are expected to make a significant offer for the 25-year-old. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Knicks are "widely believed" to be preparing an offer of three first-round draft picks for Anunoby.
Bleacher Report
Magic Johnson Would 'Love' to See Kyrie Irving with Lakers After Nets Trade Request
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson threw his support behind the idea of the Lakers acquiring All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Magic took to Twitter to express his hope that the Lakers will find a way to reunite Irving with...
Bleacher Report
Report: Rajon Rondo in 'Early' Talks to Join Kentucky CBB Staff Next Season
Veteran NBA guard Rajon Rondo didn't pick up with a team for the 2022-23 season, and it sounds like he has his next gig lined up once he officially retires. According to Jack Pilgrim of On3, Rondo is set to take on an assistant role for the Kentucky men's basketball team next season:
Bleacher Report
Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers
Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
Bleacher Report
Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade
On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Report: Mavericks 'Desperate' to Help Luka Dončić amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors
If the Dallas Mavericks are going to contend for an NBA title, they're going to need to upgrade their roster around star point guard Luka Dončic, and the franchise realizes that. According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Mavericks are "desperate and determined" to get help for Dončic...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hornets Open to Moving 'Almost All Their Veterans' at NBA Trade Deadline
The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly open to dealing "almost all their veterans" as the NBA's Thursday trade deadline approaches. ESPN's Zach Lowe dropped that report in his latest article Friday. "It's hard to read anything into [LaMelo] Ball's season," Lowe wrote. "He has missed half of it. The Hornets are...
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Week Before Trade Deadline
With All-Star rosters announced this week and the NBA trade deadline coming in the next, there's plenty to take stock of around the league. Which stars can push their teams up a tier? Which ones look ready to contend for a title right now? And which players might be on the move in the next few days?
Bleacher Report
LaVar Ball Updates Lonzo's Knee Injury Status; Says Bulls PG Had 'Debris in a Nerve'
Lonzo Ball hasn't played a game since January 2022 because of a knee injury that required multiple surgeries, and the Chicago Bulls point guard's father, LaVar, provided a health update during an appearance on the Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast. LaVar Ball said there was "debris in a nerve" but...
