Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that had "had some stipulations in it."
Windhorst: Nuggets' Bones Hyland Interests 3-4 Teams Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Three or four NBA teams have interest in Denver Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "This is a guy on his rookie contract," Windhorst said on the latest edition of the Hoop Collective podcast with ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon (at the 39-minute mark). "I've heard three or four teams that already have interest.
Woj: Kyrie Irving Trade Has Lakers, Mavs Hesitant to Offer 'Significant' Assets

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's expected to have numerous suitors. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are "expected to explore the possibility of a deal with Brooklyn," sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the Lakers and Mavericks "are privately expressing limitations on offering significant trade assets" for the veteran, Wojnarowski added.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers

Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
John Wall Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Proactive' in Seeking Deal for PG Ahead of Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking for trade partners for point guard John Wall prior to the Feb. 9 deadline, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. "Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn't materialize," Greif wrote.
Celtics Trade Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Reunion Eyed in Deadline Deal with Jazz

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are both interested in a reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk before this year's Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, who also noted that one league executive doesn't believe either team will ultimately come up with a package to obtain the 10-year veteran:
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Week Before Trade Deadline

With All-Star rosters announced this week and the NBA trade deadline coming in the next, there's plenty to take stock of around the league. Which stars can push their teams up a tier? Which ones look ready to contend for a title right now? And which players might be on the move in the next few days?
Every NBA Team's Most Promising G League Prospect

The G League has become a critical developmental program for every NBA team, from projected lottery franchises to contenders. The depth of talent around the NBA has reached an all-time high. Every organization seems to have at least one G League prospect it can call up for useful minutes. Some...
Darius Garland Wows NBA Twitter as Cavaliers Rout Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Darius Garland's 32-point, 11-assist outing propelled the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-113 home blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Garland shot 11-of-19 (4-of-6 from three-point range) and made all six of his free throws. His 14 first-quarter points set the tone early. The ex-Vanderbilt star amassed 19 points...
Knicks' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

The New York Knicks are looking a little wobbly ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Tuesday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was their sixth defeat in their last eight games. If ever there was a time to bring roster reinforcements to the Big Apple, this might be it.
