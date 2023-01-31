ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

CBS Denver

Heavy snow and freezing fog for Wednesday morning

DENVER(CBS)-  Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow!A major wet, Winter blast is dumping snow across Colorado thru Wednesday. The storm is another Pacific weather maker pushed in from this weeks atmospheric river of moisture. That makes the storm warmer and warmer air can hold more moisture than Arctic cold air. Hence, the snow will be very wet and heavy.The morning commute will be very icy and snow packed. There may be few areas of freezing fog that make roads even worse.We have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Denver Metro Area, the I-25 Urban corridor and all of northeastern Colorado thru Wednesday afternoon. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow and even more than that east of I-25 out to Nebraska and Kansas.Snow amounts for your neighborhood may vary but, latest computer modeling has expected snow amounts in the 6 to 12 inch range along and west of I-25 with higher amounts east.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
CNBC

Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory

A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Zack Love

An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
DAPHNE, AL
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of shovel-worthy show set to arrive Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota. With it, expect also a NEXT Drive Alert day Thursday as well.The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for a number of Minnesota counties through Thursday afternoon and evening. Those warnings cover most of southeastern Minnesota and a portion of western Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro was expected to switch into a winter storm advisory on Wednesday.Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be...
MINNESOTA STATE
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
