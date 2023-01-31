Read full article on original website
Ice storm in South could cause power outages, travel issues for millions of Americans
The South is facing the risk of a significant ice storm as a powerful arctic cold front is bringing freezing wind chills to most of the U.S.
Heavy snow and freezing fog for Wednesday morning
DENVER(CBS)- Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow!A major wet, Winter blast is dumping snow across Colorado thru Wednesday. The storm is another Pacific weather maker pushed in from this weeks atmospheric river of moisture. That makes the storm warmer and warmer air can hold more moisture than Arctic cold air. Hence, the snow will be very wet and heavy.The morning commute will be very icy and snow packed. There may be few areas of freezing fog that make roads even worse.We have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Denver Metro Area, the I-25 Urban corridor and all of northeastern Colorado thru Wednesday afternoon. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow and even more than that east of I-25 out to Nebraska and Kansas.Snow amounts for your neighborhood may vary but, latest computer modeling has expected snow amounts in the 6 to 12 inch range along and west of I-25 with higher amounts east.
Dangerous storms hit South, snow expected in Northeast
While dangerous storms continue in the South, winter storm warnings are in effect across the Northeast. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Cars Seen Sliding Along Icy Dallas Highway Amid Dangerous Ice Storm
Vehicles went skidding across lanes, with some spinning 180 degrees and left facing oncoming traffic, in viral aerial footage.
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
List of school closings and delays
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Monday due to a winter storm that’s bringing wet snow, rain, and wind Sunday night into Monday. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news...
CNBC
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory
A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes
An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
Texas Is Under A Winter Storm Warning & The Resurfacing Ted Cruz Memes Are Ice Cold
The National Weather Service (NWS) released a Winter Storm Warning for much of the state of Texas that will be in effect until Wednesday, February 1. The north and western central areas of the Lone Star State will experience freezing rain with chances of sleet. According to the NWS, ice accumulations can be between one-tenth and one-half of an inch.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of shovel-worthy show set to arrive Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota. With it, expect also a NEXT Drive Alert day Thursday as well.The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for a number of Minnesota counties through Thursday afternoon and evening. Those warnings cover most of southeastern Minnesota and a portion of western Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro was expected to switch into a winter storm advisory on Wednesday.Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be...
Icy conditions attributed to fatal crash, travel nightmare for southern Plains
With sleet and freezing rain reports piling up, travel both on the ground and in the air were heavily impacted Monday, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Icy conditions across the southern Plains have resulted in a travel nightmare for many on Monday including a fatal wreck in Arkansas and chaos in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro region.
CNN meteorologist gives the latest on severe ice storm hitting the South and Central US
CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray reports on the winter storm bringing ice, sleet and snow to the South and Central US.
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
