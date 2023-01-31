ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL superstar Bobby Hull dies aged 84

Bobby Hull holds the puck with which he shattered the all-time record for goals in one season, in 1966.

The hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the first NHL player to score more than 50 goals in a season, has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks said on Monday.

Hull, a Canadian player who had a feared slapshot and was known as the “Golden Jet” because of his blond hair and speed on the ice, helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 1961 that ended a 23-year title drought for the franchise.

“Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership.”

The electric left winger helped resurrect the fortunes of a Blackhawks franchise which, prior to his arrival, had missed the playoffs in 11 out of the previous 12 seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZ8Yu_0kWlgRwb00
Bobby Hull, left, embraces his son Brett during an on-ice ceremony to introduce the 2009 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees. Photograph: Mike Cassese/Reuters

Hull, who with his teammate Stan Mikita popularized the curved hockey stick blade that gave shooters more velocity and caused the puck to move differently at times, played 15 seasons with Chicago and his 604 goals remain a franchise record.

Hull was a five-time 50-goal scorer, led the NHL in goal-scoring seven times, twice won the Hart trophy as the league’s most valuable player and was voted a first-team all-star on the left wing 10 times.

“When Bobby Hull wound up to take a slapshot, fans throughout the NHL rose to their feet in anticipation and opposing goaltenders braced themselves,” the NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman, said in a statement. “During his prime, there was no more prolific goalscorer in all of hockey.”

In 1972, Hull joined the upstart World Hockey Association when he signed the first $1m contract in hockey history, to play for the Winnipeg Jets, who relocated to Phoenix in 1996 and became the Coyotes.

The decision cost Hull a chance to play for Team Canada in the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union as the NHL blocked his participation. The series, won by Canada, remains a defining moment for a generation of Canadians.

Hull’s son Brett also played in the NHL, scoring 741 goals and winning Stanley Cups with Dallas and Detroit before joining his father in the Hall of Fame in 2009.

