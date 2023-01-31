House Democrats criticised freshman Republicans, including embattled Representative George Santos, for wearing assault rifle pins on Capitol Hill.Democratic Representative Jimmy Gomez of California tweeted out photos of Representatives Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Mr Santos of New York wearing lapel pins in the shape of an assault weapon.“Where are these assault weapon pins coming from? Who is passing these out?” he tweeted. Ms Luna wore one during a hearing for the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday while the embattled Mr Santos wore one during a speech on the House floor.Anna Paulina Luna wore an assault weapon pin...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO