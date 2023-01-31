Read full article on original website
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — On Wednesday, a huge balloon thought to be from China was seen over Billings, Montana. US officials are tracking it as it flies over the continental United States. Chances are good that you could see it over the Midwest soon if it stays in the air. The balloon was visible in […]
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
kbsi23.com
Missouri starting teacher salaries one of lowest in nation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The public education system in the Show-Me State is in dire straits and in need of legislature overhaul. Public educators in the state are paid one of the lowest average starting salaries in the nation: $33,234. While the current salary is a concern, so...
Lacy Clay Is Likely Public Official No. 1 in St. Louis Bribery Scandal, P-D Reports
A search warrant reveals details that could link Clay and Alderman Brandon Bosley to the case
KCTV 5
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A recent wave of crime by young teenagers in St. Louis is garnering attention from lawmakers in Jefferson City as a proposed public safety bill could add restrictions to Missouri gun laws on who can legally possess a firearm in public. House Bill 301, introduced by...
Illinois Business Journal
19 Urology of St. Louis doctors recognized by Top Doctors
Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.
Now Running for Missouri AG: Will Scharf, an Outsider from Harvard Law
If you liked Attorney General Eric Schmitt, “then I think you'll like Attorney General Will Scharf,” says Bob Onder
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
kbsi23.com
Dispensaries get green light for adult use sales
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Medical marijuana dispensaries opened their doors to recreational sales in the southeast Missouri area. Not all dispensaries have received the go ahead just yet, but for green light dispensary in Cape Girardeau, the lines are out the door. Sarah Gunther-Jackson is the General Manager...
wsiu.org
Visitation for SIU student
The family of Southern Illinois University Carbondale student Paden Schultz will be in attendance during a visitation from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Student Center Auditorium, and they would like to meet as many people as possible. Attendees are free to come and go. Paden, a...
Washington Missourian
Mercy, Cape Girardeau-based health system broker deal
A Cape Girardeau-based health system announced Monday plans to join the Mercy health system. “We look forward to the opportunity to provide even more access to high-quality, lower-cost health care for the Cape Girardeau community,” said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. “We are very excited to have the potential to serve in this part of Missouri.”
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves
This article was republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News). MILLSTADT, Ill. — It was a late Friday afternoon when a team of men approached a tiny pink casket. One wiped his brow. Another stepped away to smoke a cigarette. Then, with calloused hands, they gently lowered the child’s body into the ground. Earlier that day, […] The post When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
What is the Most Legendary Place to Stay in all of Missouri?
There is one hotel in Missouri that is more legendary than all the others, some of the most famous people in the world have stayed there at the hotel's peak. After all these years it is still a special place to stay when you're in the Show-Me State. According to...
A Missouri city is one of the Top 15 Places to get Married
A website ranked the best places to get married in the US this year, and a city in Missouri made the top 15. Which city in the Show-Me State is where you should say "I Do" this year?. According to 2023's Best Places to Get Married from WalletHub, St. Louis...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
