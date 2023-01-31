ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — On Wednesday, a huge balloon thought to be from China was seen over Billings, Montana. US officials are tracking it as it flies over the continental United States. Chances are good that you could see it over the Midwest soon if it stays in the air. The balloon was visible in […]
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Missouri starting teacher salaries one of lowest in nation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The public education system in the Show-Me State is in dire straits and in need of legislature overhaul. Public educators in the state are paid one of the lowest average starting salaries in the nation: $33,234. While the current salary is a concern, so...
19 Urology of St. Louis doctors recognized by Top Doctors

Nineteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of Top Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on nominations from other doctors, research, review and screenings.
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention

(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
Dispensaries get green light for adult use sales

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Medical marijuana dispensaries opened their doors to recreational sales in the southeast Missouri area. Not all dispensaries have received the go ahead just yet, but for green light dispensary in Cape Girardeau, the lines are out the door. Sarah Gunther-Jackson is the General Manager...
Visitation for SIU student

The family of Southern Illinois University Carbondale student Paden Schultz will be in attendance during a visitation from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Student Center Auditorium, and they would like to meet as many people as possible. Attendees are free to come and go. Paden, a...
Mercy, Cape Girardeau-based health system broker deal

A Cape Girardeau-based health system announced Monday plans to join the Mercy health system. “We look forward to the opportunity to provide even more access to high-quality, lower-cost health care for the Cape Girardeau community,” said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. “We are very excited to have the potential to serve in this part of Missouri.”
When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves

This article was republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News). MILLSTADT, Ill. — It was a late Friday afternoon when a team of men approached a tiny pink casket. One wiped his brow. Another stepped away to smoke a cigarette. Then, with calloused hands, they gently lowered the child’s body into the ground. Earlier that day, […] The post When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
