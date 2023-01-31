Read full article on original website
Exclusive Furniture giving 50 mattresses to victims of tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown
PASADENA, Texas - Exclusive Furniture is helping local storm victims impacted by the tornado last month. The company will be gifting 50 mattresses to those impacted by the tornado that roared across Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown on Jan. 24. To apply, the company asks residents to submit a 60-second...
Pasadena homeowners plan to rebuild -- not move -- in wake of tornado damage
PASADENA, Texas — One family has no plans to fly the coop after last Tuesday’s tornado caused significant damage to their home. "This is the first day that they’re going to rip out my house,” homeowner Maria Palma said. Palma said she plans to rebuild the...
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
Looters steal from Pasadena resident's home, destroyed in last week's EF3 tornado
A woman, who ABC13 helped reunite with her dog, Coco, told Eyewitness News it feels like every time she moves one step forward, something pushes her two steps back.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
Texas man arrested in connection with death of woman at newly built home
Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.
Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX. The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx.
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
House destroyed in fire sparked by space heater on Houston's southside, firefighters say
A woman was sleeping when the flames woke her up. Thankfully, she was able to get out safely. She told firefighters her space heater caught the couch on fire.
Houston METRO bus stop death under investigation in Chinatown area
Authorities are looking into whether exposure to the 40-degree elements on Thursday played a role.
Man found dead under Sam Houston Tollway overpass, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death after he was found dead beneath an overpass in north Houston. Houston police said the man crashed into a wall while traveling on I-69 to the Sam Houston Parkway East a little before 3 a.m. Friday morning.
Family's home burns and dog dies in fire, Deer Park officials say
Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished at about midnight and that two dogs and one cat were saved, but unfortunately, one other dog did not make it. No one else was hurt.
Pregnant woman rides out tornado inside Skateworld in Deer Park
As cleanup efforts continue across Pasadena and Deer Park, more stories of survival are emerging. It's been one week since a devastating EF-3 tornado hit the region.
February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?
February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
Very cold conditions in Houston, with ice just to our west and north
Good morning. Houston’s chilly and gray weather will continue for several more days. For the most part the cold and wet conditions will be mostly a nuisance, but we do have some concerns about the potential for icing in far north and west parts of the Houston metro area. Some sunshine will finally return to the region on Friday, with mostly clear skies prevailing through the weekend. Soak it up!
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say
Initially, investigators said she worked in construction and was in the area for a job. It's now been confirmed she was there to clean the home.
Doctors stunned after Texas man survives lightning strike amid severe storms in Liberty County
Doctors told the survivor they were stunned when he walked into the hospital, saying he should have had a heart attack since the lightning current bolted through his body.
