King County will allocate $24.67 million for nearly 1,000 affordable housing units, including in SeaTac
King County Executive Dow Constantine announced this week $24.67 million in funding to local organizations around King County to create affordable housing opportunities for hundreds of residents. The eight projects – including in SeaTac and Burien – were awarded funds in late December 2022 through King County’s Housing Finance Program...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the great depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
KOMO News
Kent to begin safety improvements after alarming number of railroad crossing deaths
KENT, Wash. — A disturbing number of deaths at railroad crossings has the city of Kent prepping for safety improvements. An even bigger issue is trespassers along the tracks, which the city also plans to address. Between 2019 and 2022, 18 people were killed by trains in Kent, according...
KOMO News
Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
KOMO News
Property owner fined $28K for allowing oil to run off land into Duwamish River
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined a Tukwila property owner $28,000 for allowing oil to leak from his property into the Duwamish River. On Thursday Ecology said John Roach leased his riverfront property to several businesses including semi-truck companies and allowed them to improperly use the land for vehicle maintenance.
KOMO News
Plan for RV safe lot in Seattle stalls while officials search for willing host
SEATTLE — A plan to create a designated lot for people living in RVs in Seattle has stalled while officials search for a property owner who is willing to host the program. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) awarded a $1.9 million contract to the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) last summer with the goal of opening the RV lot as soon as possible.
KOMO News
Seattle council member calls for immediate action following fatal encampment shooting
SEATTLE — A fatal shooting at a problematic homeless encampment near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle has prompted residents and now Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen to demand change. "Action needs to be taken now," said Pedersen, who represents District 4, Seattle's Northeast neighborhoods. KOMO News met up...
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Sound Transit announces $1 fare with ORCA LIFT program
On Tuesday, the Sound Transit Board announced that they would be moving forward with a plan to provide cheap and easy access to public transit for those in the community that need it most. Sound Transit officially adopted a $1 fare for ORCA LIFT riders effective March 1, after six...
KING-5
Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup
SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
Limiting ‘rights on red’ gets positive feedback in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The proposal to limit when people can turn right on a red light has the full endorsement of Krystal Monteros. “It would make it a lot safer for me to cross the street,” said Monteros. Born with spina bifida, Monteros has been in a wheelchair...
KOMO News
Man arrested for barricading himself in stranger's Seattle home expected in court Friday
SEATTLE — A man arrested early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a 34-year-old man in "crisis mode" barricaded himself inside someone's home near the intersection of North 46th Street and Burke Avenue around 11:16 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the homeowners did not know the man who entered their home and barricaded himself inside.
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office report for January
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., February 1, 2023—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office performed six autopsies for the month of January – three deaths were vehicular related, one was gunshot related, one was fire related, and the other was due to environmental hypothermia. Below are the community members we lost.
Seattle Fire Department responding to historic number of overdose calls
The Seattle Fire Department has responded to a historic number of overdose calls in recent memory. The department said it has responded to more than 5,200 overdose calls in the last 12 months. It also shared links to the health department and resources to help people beat addiction. Public Health...
KOMO News
2 arrested for harassing, stabbing a man in the University District
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested the two people responsible for stabbing a 53-year-old man in the University District neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Officers arrested a 29-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman for malicious harassment and assault. They were both booked into King County Jail. The Seattle Police Department...
KOMO News
Narcan vending machines set to open in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Tacoma Needle Exchange is setting up three Narcan vending machines in Pierce County. Each vending machine will contain boxes of Narcan nasal spray, free of cost, that anyone can take. The purpose of the spray is to treat anyone that is experiencing an opioid overdose.
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
PLANetizen
Tacoma Developing New Housing Policy
With its population poised to grow by more than 127,000 people in the next two decades, Tacoma, Washington is taking steps to boost affordable housing in the city. Writing in The Urbanist, Kevin Le outlines the city’s Home in Tacoma (HIT) proposal, which would change zoning rules to permit more ‘missing middle’ and other more affordable housing types. The plan has faced backlash from some residents, organized under the banner “Don’t Seattle My Tacoma,” who worry about the affordability of new housing, the loss of street parking, and other typical concerns.
