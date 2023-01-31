Today will be cold and wet again, but we have much nicer weather on the way. Expect an overcast, showery day today with temperatures stuck in the low 40s for most of the day. Rain should move out of the area late this afternoon as we turn the corner toward a clear pattern Friday through Monday. This weekend is shaping up to be a beauty with sunny days bringing highs in the 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Rain could return by Tuesday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO