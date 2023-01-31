Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Exclusive Furniture giving 50 mattresses to victims of tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown
PASADENA, Texas - Exclusive Furniture is helping local storm victims impacted by the tornado last month. The company will be gifting 50 mattresses to those impacted by the tornado that roared across Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown on Jan. 24. To apply, the company asks residents to submit a 60-second...
fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartment's sandblasting caused cough, pets to get sick
GALVESTON, Texas - Some residents at the Oceanfront Galveston Apartments say they developed a violent cough after being exposed to sandblasting materials. The residents claim their pets also started getting sick from the exposure. "Sand had filled my truck, inside and outside of my truck, in my apartment; we were...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Red Cross to set up at Beamer Place Apartments to help tenants affected
HOUSTON - If you or someone you know lives at the Beamer Place Apartments in Southeast Houston, you're going to want to write this down. On Thursday and Friday, the Red Cross will be there from 9 a.m. until 5...
fox26houston.com
Man, 69, mauled to death by neighbor's dogs, loved ones left with their "heart in pieces"
ACRES HOME, Texas - Loved ones of a man who was mauled to death by a neighbor's dogs in northwest Houston are left heartbroken. A relative of the 69-year-old man told me her "heart is pain and in pieces" after a neighbor's dogs in the Sheraton Oaks Sub-division in Acres Homes somehow came through a hole in the fence and attacked and killed the man in his own backyard.
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
fox26houston.com
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
fox26houston.com
30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County deputies shoot man outside home near Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is under way after Montgomery County deputies shot a man outside of a home near Magnolia. The sheriff’s office says the man, who was armed, may have reported himself to 911, and has symptoms of mental health issues. Deputies responded to a disturbance call...
fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartments made them violently sick
Residents say they developed a violent cough shortly after they noticed workers at the apartment sandblasting the area. The complaints have now been elevated to city officials.
fox26houston.com
Woman found dead at La Marque house under construction on Green Jay Lane
LA MARQUE, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a house under construction in La Marque, officials say. La Marque police responded to the call in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the woman was the victim...
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold and wet again on Thursday
Today will be cold and wet again, but we have much nicer weather on the way. Expect an overcast, showery day today with temperatures stuck in the low 40s for most of the day. Rain should move out of the area late this afternoon as we turn the corner toward a clear pattern Friday through Monday. This weekend is shaping up to be a beauty with sunny days bringing highs in the 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Rain could return by Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
Texas City Shooting: Multiple people shot at Savan Villas Apartments
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Four people were shot following a multiple shots fired call in Texas City on Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting occurred at the Savan Villas Apartments around 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 Emmett F Lowry Express. Sergeant Allen Bjerke said three people, two women and...
fox26houston.com
Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital
PASADENA, Texas - An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena. Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store. SUGGESTED: 'We're rehearsing!' UH investigating protocols for...
fox26houston.com
La Marque murder: Arrest made after woman was found dead in house under construction
LA MARQUE, Texas - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of woman found dead at a house under construction in La Marque. Authorities tell FOX 26, Carlos Lara-Balcazar has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony. Officials said he is considered a...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old abused by mother's boyfriend in Harris County, had fractured ribs, more
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County mother was charged after her 3-year-old was abused by her boyfriend. Reports say, Jasmine Salas, 23, was charged with Injury to Child - Omission after she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her 3-year-old daughter on multiple occasions without reporting him. SUGGESTED: Ring doorbell...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Jail death: Inmate dies from 'apparent medical emergency'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man died on Tuesday after what they say was "an apparent medical emergency in the Harris County Jail." PREVIOUS STORY: Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell. According to a release, 23-year-old Kevin L. Smith...
fox26houston.com
$1 million bond set for Humble teen accused of killing his mom
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Humble teen accused of killing his mom now has a $1 million dollar bond set by a judge. In October 2022, Tyler Roenz's mother's body was found inside the trunk of the car he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska. The judge also set...
fox26houston.com
Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported
HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
fox26houston.com
Wisdom High School students safe after nearby officer-involved shooting, student was alleged suspect
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting that prompted a search and lockdown at nearby Wisdom High School. According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, a Crime Suppression Team had a violent crew under surveillance. During the surveillance, gunfire was exchanged with the officers near an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Westheimer Road.
fox26houston.com
Eat Drink HTX 2023 restaurants, menus, prices: Event begins Feb. 15
HOUSTON - Enjoy two weeks of dining on delicious meals all while doing good for the Houston community. Eat Drink HTX, produced by The Cleverly Stone Foundation, is back for a second year from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28. With each meal purchased from the prix fixe menus, a donation...
