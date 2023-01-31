ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

fox26houston.com

Man, 69, mauled to death by neighbor's dogs, loved ones left with their "heart in pieces"

ACRES HOME, Texas - Loved ones of a man who was mauled to death by a neighbor's dogs in northwest Houston are left heartbroken. A relative of the 69-year-old man told me her "heart is pain and in pieces" after a neighbor's dogs in the Sheraton Oaks Sub-division in Acres Homes somehow came through a hole in the fence and attacked and killed the man in his own backyard.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cold and wet again on Thursday

Today will be cold and wet again, but we have much nicer weather on the way. Expect an overcast, showery day today with temperatures stuck in the low 40s for most of the day. Rain should move out of the area late this afternoon as we turn the corner toward a clear pattern Friday through Monday. This weekend is shaping up to be a beauty with sunny days bringing highs in the 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Rain could return by Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas City Shooting: Multiple people shot at Savan Villas Apartments

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Four people were shot following a multiple shots fired call in Texas City on Wednesday night. According to police, the shooting occurred at the Savan Villas Apartments around 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 Emmett F Lowry Express. Sergeant Allen Bjerke said three people, two women and...
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital

PASADENA, Texas - An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena. Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store. SUGGESTED: 'We're rehearsing!' UH investigating protocols for...
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

$1 million bond set for Humble teen accused of killing his mom

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Humble teen accused of killing his mom now has a $1 million dollar bond set by a judge. In October 2022, Tyler Roenz's mother's body was found inside the trunk of the car he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska. The judge also set...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported

HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Wisdom High School students safe after nearby officer-involved shooting, student was alleged suspect

HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting that prompted a search and lockdown at nearby Wisdom High School. According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, a Crime Suppression Team had a violent crew under surveillance. During the surveillance, gunfire was exchanged with the officers near an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Westheimer Road.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Eat Drink HTX 2023 restaurants, menus, prices: Event begins Feb. 15

HOUSTON - Enjoy two weeks of dining on delicious meals all while doing good for the Houston community. Eat Drink HTX, produced by The Cleverly Stone Foundation, is back for a second year from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28. With each meal purchased from the prix fixe menus, a donation...
HOUSTON, TX

