Sanger, TX

prosperpressnews.com

Prosper ISD Board President Wilborn arrested for indecency with a child

According to Dallas County arrest records, Prosper Independent School District Trustee Drew Wilborn was arrested Jan. 25 on the charge indecency with a child, including sexual contact. Details of this arrest are still unfolding. Prosper ISD sent out an email at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25 informing parents that Wilborn had...
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
92.9 NIN

Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now

Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Here are the latest North Texas power outage numbers and Oncor map

DALLAS — As the winter weather storm continues this week, some North Texans are experiencing power outages in the area. Oncor updates its reported power outages on a map on its website. POWER OUTAGE MAP. Power outages were beginning to increase across Oncor's coverage area on Wednesday, with around...
TEXAS STATE
texasmetronews.com

First Lady Andrea Charmaine King

Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
DALLAS, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Dallas’ New Dr. Death?

If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas

The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
MESQUITE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 is executed

HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
DALLAS, TX
Rock 108

Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas

Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
TEXAS STATE

