A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
prosperpressnews.com
Prosper ISD Board President Wilborn arrested for indecency with a child
According to Dallas County arrest records, Prosper Independent School District Trustee Drew Wilborn was arrested Jan. 25 on the charge indecency with a child, including sexual contact. Details of this arrest are still unfolding. Prosper ISD sent out an email at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25 informing parents that Wilborn had...
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now
Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
Officials: More than a dozen cars caught in Denton County pile-up Monday morning
The Denton County Sheriff’s office says up to 20 cars were involved in a crash on FM 2499 just north of Teasley Lane. The wreck only caused minor injuries but shut down 2499 for several hours
Here are the latest North Texas power outage numbers and Oncor map
DALLAS — As the winter weather storm continues this week, some North Texans are experiencing power outages in the area. Oncor updates its reported power outages on a map on its website. POWER OUTAGE MAP. Power outages were beginning to increase across Oncor's coverage area on Wednesday, with around...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
DALLAS - UPDATE - 3:25 p.m. Feb 1, 2023: Retail and delivery operations have resumed in North Texas Post Offices. The US Postal Service suspended its retail operations in North Texas during this week's winter weather. The Postal Service announced it is temporarily halting retail operations in several North Texas...
WFAA
Texas inmate executed in connection to 2007 officer death
Wesley Ruiz was convicted for killing Dallas Sr. Cpl. Mark Nix.
texasmetronews.com
First Lady Andrea Charmaine King
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Dallas’ New Dr. Death?
If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
dmagazine.com
The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas
The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 is executed
HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
KHOU
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
DALLAS — Wednesday was the same story as Tuesday: Slick, icy roads across North Texas, and temperatures still below freezing. The National Weather Service early Wednesday expanded the ice storm warning to include Dallas and Collin counties, meaning almost all of North Texas should expect heavy ice into Thursday morning.
Texas woman was convicted to prison for role in sweepstakes scheme, prosecutors say
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Dallas woman and a Nigerian man residing in Canada were sentenced Jan. 26 for a fraudulent “sweepstakes” scheme that targeted elderly citizens, federal authorities said. Donna Lundy, 64, was sentenced two and half years in prison and ordered to pay $111,870.25 in restitution for wire fraud, according to a news […]
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
WFAA
Power outages across Texas on Tuesday
So far Tuesday, there have been fewer than 250 power outages across the state. Dallas makes up a couple dozen of those.
starlocalmedia.com
Was it worth it? Hot dog fans across the state are dedicated to getting a taste of Portillo’s
If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, or the state of Texas itself, it’s likely you’ve heard the news that Portillo’s — known for its unrivaled Chicago street food — has made its way to North Dallas, more specifically The Colony. The restaurant chain...
Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas
Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
