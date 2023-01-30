Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite police respond to 39 incidents, including 7 reports of assault in past week
The Mesquite Police Department has seen 39 incidents since Jan. 22. The department reported seven accounts of assault on the following days:
fox4news.com
Drunken driver who ran red light, killing Euless PD officer sentenced to prison
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A drunken driver has been sentenced to prison after he crashed into an Euless police officer's car, killing him and critically injuring his wife and two children. 26-year-old Dylan Molina was sentenced on Monday for the Lake Worth crash that killed off-duty police detective Alex Cervantes.
dallasexpress.com
Local Contractor Allegedly Stole Millions
A 43-year-old contractor was arrested on theft charges after allegedly bilking a North Texas RV park out of more than $3.5 million in March of 2021, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced. Zachary Dixon Parker was arrested on Monday, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). Parker County...
DPS trooper injured in Navarro County receives treatment in Dallas
A DPS trooper is being treated at a hospital in Dallas where he was air-lifted after being seriously injured on an icy freeway near Corsicana. A statement from DPS says trooper Curtis Putz was struck by a vehicle
prosperpressnews.com
Prosper ISD Board President Wilborn arrested for indecency with a child
According to Dallas County arrest records, Prosper Independent School District Trustee Drew Wilborn was arrested Jan. 25 on the charge indecency with a child, including sexual contact. Details of this arrest are still unfolding. Prosper ISD sent out an email at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25 informing parents that Wilborn had...
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
Man dies after car went 'airborne' off slick Arlington overpass, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went "airborne" off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to "lose control" as it was crossing the overpass.Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at "unsafe speeds" for the slick road conditions and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
One person hurt in a fall from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth
One person is in the hospital after apparently falling from an I-30 overpass in Fort Worth during some of Tuesday’s worst weather. A 911 caller reported the fall on east-bound 30 near Highway 287
People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
KTEN.com
Ambulance service withdraws after four months in Howe
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Howe is left without their own emergency medical service after Texas Vital Care EMS removed its ambulance. TVC is a non-profit organization that provides ambulances and EMS services to Grayson County towns. Howe city officials are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal.
Hundreds of drivers gridlocked for hours on ice-bound I-20 in Parker County
Hundreds of people were stuck for hours in a gridlocked I-20 near Weatherford Monday night into Tuesday morning due to what the TxDOT Fort Worth office calls “treacherous conditions impacting travel.”
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
KXII.com
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating after a body was found in Sherman Sunday morning. The body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. Police said they don’t suspect foul play was involved.
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 is executed
HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
Officials: More than a dozen cars caught in Denton County pile-up Monday morning
The Denton County Sheriff’s office says up to 20 cars were involved in a crash on FM 2499 just north of Teasley Lane. The wreck only caused minor injuries but shut down 2499 for several hours
fox4news.com
Shannon Murray gets stuck while driving in Tarrant County
If you have to get somewhere today, it could be tricky. FOX 4's Shannon Murray found that out the hard way.
keranews.org
Collin County doesn’t have an emergency homeless shelter despite growing need
Collin County has more than a million residents and is adding more rapidly — but there’s no emergency homeless shelter despite hundreds of people in need. Local advocates who work with the homeless in Collin County say they’re seeing more people in crisis — and they’re not coming over from Dallas County. Shanette Eaden, the housing and community services manager for the city of Plano, said they’re local residents.
abc7amarillo.com
Fatal Crash: Car veers of US-287, catches fire after vaulting over railroad tracks
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fatal crash happened 11 miles west of Clarendon on Friday at 11:30 p.m. The deceased was a 39-year-old man from Fort Worth who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Donley County Justice of the Peace. The man was not wearing a seatbelt...
fox4news.com
Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Hundreds of drivers are stuck in a 20-mile traffic backup on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto and Parker counties Tuesday morning because of icy road conditions. According to FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the traffic is still at a standstill on eastbound I-20 from Highway 4...
Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
