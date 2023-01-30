ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dallasexpress.com

Local Contractor Allegedly Stole Millions

A 43-year-old contractor was arrested on theft charges after allegedly bilking a North Texas RV park out of more than $3.5 million in March of 2021, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced. Zachary Dixon Parker was arrested on Monday, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). Parker County...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
prosperpressnews.com

Prosper ISD Board President Wilborn arrested for indecency with a child

According to Dallas County arrest records, Prosper Independent School District Trustee Drew Wilborn was arrested Jan. 25 on the charge indecency with a child, including sexual contact. Details of this arrest are still unfolding. Prosper ISD sent out an email at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25 informing parents that Wilborn had...
KXII.com

Body found in Sherman identified

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Man dies after car went 'airborne' off slick Arlington overpass, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went "airborne" off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to "lose control" as it was crossing the overpass.Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at "unsafe speeds" for the slick road conditions and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm

DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Ambulance service withdraws after four months in Howe

HOWE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Howe is left without their own emergency medical service after Texas Vital Care EMS removed its ambulance. TVC is a non-profit organization that provides ambulances and EMS services to Grayson County towns. Howe city officials are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal.
HOWE, TX
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 is executed

HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Collin County doesn’t have an emergency homeless shelter despite growing need

Collin County has more than a million residents and is adding more rapidly — but there’s no emergency homeless shelter despite hundreds of people in need. Local advocates who work with the homeless in Collin County say they’re seeing more people in crisis — and they’re not coming over from Dallas County. Shanette Eaden, the housing and community services manager for the city of Plano, said they’re local residents.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
MESQUITE, TX

