Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Keeping Your Home Safe From Extreme Cold Weather This Weekend: Tips to Remember
Winter storms in the United States unleashed heavy snow and freezing rain in the Northeast, Midwest, South and parts of the U.S. The said storms unloaded colder temperatures, making it more difficult for Americans at home and traveling this week. The challenging weather conditions in the U.S. raised concerns over...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
CBC News
Coldest winter weather in years is on the way to the Maritimes
The Maritimes are no stranger to blasts of Arctic air during the months of January, February and into March. This is Canada, this is winter. However, with the combination of cold and the wind, this Friday into Saturday is shaping up to be the coldest winter "event" folks in the Maritimes have experienced in many years.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Cold and windy with sub-zero wind chill - Kris
We are tracking an arctic front that will bring cold and windy weather for the weekend, including wind chill readings below zero. The difference between the temperatures on Friday (mid-40s!) and the temperatures on Saturday might come as quite a shock. Arctic air will be seeping in throughout the day Saturday, and gusty winds will take the wind chill readings into the teens in the morning, the single digits by the late afternoon, and down below zero by Saturday evening. On the bright side, it's going to be a sunny day! There is a slight chance of some very light snow early in the morning, and then we will clear off for sunny, but very cold weekend.
northernnewsnow.com
First Alert: cold air and low wind chills likely this week
WEATHER STORY: Arctic air has come to call and it will chill down us all; perhaps for the whole week ahead! The coldest of this blast will likely be Saturday night, Sunday and Monday. Wind Chill Advisory is in place for MN and western WI. It may be continued and even expanded come Monday. Air temps will be close to -20 during the early part of the week coming up. Wind Chill factors could be near -40 so that’s why we’re in First Alert mode. It will slowly start to warm up by midweek and next Saturday, it may be warm enough for light snow to return.
What is the 'polar vortex'?
A wall of wind that encircles the North Pole can have a big wintry effect on weather patterns across much of the U.S. when it occasionally falters.
Bitter cold, dangerous wind child warnings sweep Midwest, Northeast
An Arctic cold front was expected to move over the Plains, Northeast and Midwest, bringing New England wind chill that could be "the coldest felt in decades."
natureworldnews.com
Widespread Flight Cancellations, Slower Commutes in U.S Recorded Due to Severe Winter Weather
In the recent weather news report, widespread flight cancellations and slower commutes occurred in the United States due to severe winter weather. Many motorists and travelers felt the brunt of the winter storm. Ice storms, foggy conditions and snow affected the weather, especially in the Midwest, Northeast and South. According...
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
BBC
Deep freeze: US north-east braces for record breaking wind chills
More than 80 million Americans are expected to face freezing temperatures as a record-breaking deep freeze hits the north-eastern US. The frigid blast could bring "once-in-a-generation" wind chills that cause frostbite in less than 10 minutes, the National Weather Service has warned. Residents from Pennsylvania to Maine are being urged...
WTKR
New Hampshire's Mount Washington is expected to reach wind chills of -100, as cold as it is on Mars
Dangerous wind chills are expected this weekend for much of the Northeast as cold temperatures and gusty winds will create dangerous conditions. In one area that is notorious for its ferocious winds, the wind chill could reach 100 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Mount Washington, New Hampshire,...
natureworldnews.com
U.K. Braces for Polar Vortex, Extreme Cold Weather, Freezing Temperatures This February
The latest weather forecast said that frigid conditions and temperature drops are expected in the United Kingdom this February due to the blast of a polar vortex. Motorists and Brits planning to travel this week should observe the weather forecasts. Heavy snow and ice conditions would create challenging road hazards and safety.
Narcity
Extreme Cold Warnings Are In Place For Parts Of Alberta & It Could Feel Like Minus 50 Degrees
Albertans will probably want to stay inside and keep warm today as parts of the province could be as cold as minus 50 degrees. Weather warnings from Environment Canada said northern and eastern parts of Alberta could see some seriously cold temperatures over the course of Thursday, February 2. "Extremely...
BBC
Polar vortex: A guide to surviving extreme cold
In the bitter cold winter months, being outside during plunging temperatures can pose a threat to health and safety - and can even be deadly. Dangerous cold snaps are not uncommon for parts of North America between December and February, affecting millions of people from the Canadian prairies all the way down to the US Midwest and New England.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Atlantic Canada, East Coast to Expect Dangerous Cold, Sea-Effect Snow This Weekend
Atlantic Canada and East Coast can expect colder temperatures this weekend as the polar vortex contributes to the extreme cold in the region. The weather forecasts warned of extreme cold and possible sea-effect snow, making it more dangerous for the vulnerable sectors. Canadians are known for extreme weather events. In...
New England braces for ‘generational’ cold blast
New England is bracing for “generational” cold weather over the weekend as an intense Arctic front is expected to bring “bitter wind chills” to the region through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). “This is an epic, generational Arctic outbreak,” a branch of the NWS in Caribou, Maine, said, according to CNN. “The air…
natureworldnews.com
Storms With -50C Temperatures Are Threatening United States’ Heartland This Week
A triple threat of winter storms was raging into the country's center on Sunday, promising travel headaches for the rest of the week as the Upper Midwest hunkered down in bitter cold and wind chills that might reach minus 50 degrees. From Sunday through Thursday, at least three storms will...
Time Out Global
Extreme cold warning in Montreal issued which could mean frostbite in minutes
Don’t let the bright sunshine fool you. An extreme cold warning is in effect for the Montréal Island, Laval, Longueuil - Varennes and Châteauguay - La Prairie areas. Thanks to an Arctic air mass and moderate winds, an extended period of extreme cold has arrived in Montreal this morning. Wind chill values between -38 and -50 are expected until Saturday. While it’s mainly sunny, expect northwest winds gusting to 50 km/hour.
Comments / 0