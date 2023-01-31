Read full article on original website
Chatham County has one of the highest numbers of human trafficking cases in the state of Georgia. With Pooler being a hot spot for its location, the city council is spreading awareness through its latest proclamation. Pooler taking steps to prevent human trafficking. Chatham County has one of the highest...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco. The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies […]
SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Khonshu
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Khonshu. Khonshu is about a 2- to 3-year-old Husky mix who is looking for a foster or a forever home. Khonshu is great with kids, loves other dogs, and is very energetic and is happy to play.
