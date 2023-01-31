ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Last call for Florida Fish Art Contest entries

The deadline is fast approaching for this year’s Art of Conservation Florida Fish Art Contest, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). This contest is open to youths in grades kindergarten through 12th grade from across the state. The deadline to enter is Feb. 28.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Woman identified 37 years after she went missing in Florida

SYLVESTER, Ga. (AP) — Law officers say they've identified a woman who went missing in Florida and died in south Georgia after 37 years of not knowing who she is. The woman, who suffered blunt trauma to her head and died after being injured, has been identified as Mary Anga Cowan, who went missing in Seminole County, Florida, in the mid-1980s, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced this week.
SYLVESTER, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy