ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gas prices climb 6 cents in RI, Mass.

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEy6D_0kWleC1M00

(WPRI) — Gas prices are continuing to trend in the wrong direction in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The average price per gallon is up 6 cents in both states this week, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Rhode Island is now $3.41 per gallon, while the average in Massachusetts is $3.43 per gallon.

Gas Tracker: Find the best price in your area

The national average increased by 8 cents this week, averaging $3.50 per gallon.

“January’s weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said. “However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns.”

“But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won’t catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two,” she added.

The national average is 33 cents higher than it was last month and 14 cents higher than last year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WPRI 12 News

RI DEM scheduling 4 prescribed burns in forest areas

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Friday it would increase the number of controlled-burns in forest areas. DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown’s Dutch Island, Coventry’s Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter’s Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth’s Prudence Island. DEM previously conducted a prescribed burn on […]
JAMESTOWN, RI
nbcboston.com

Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate

The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
BOSTON, MA
R.A. Heim

Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state

Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
WBEC AM

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Electric power for the Cape and Islands

Electricity rates in Massachusetts are among the highest in the nation: this comes at a time when we’re transitioning to home electric heat pumps and electric vehicles. On The Point, we talk about why our rates are so high, and if wind and solar will lower the cost. We also discuss how to think about the cost of electricity when considering changes to how we power our cars and heat our homes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy