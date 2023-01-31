Read full article on original website
WGME
Greater Portland could get a better mass transit system but not anytime soon
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- The city’s metro area may get a faster, better-connected mass transit system in the future but not right away, according to an agreement released this week. Regional transportation officials adopted a plan on Jan. 26 intended to serve as a roadmap for future investment in...
WGME
South Portland plans to use discarded Christmas trees to rebuild Willard Beach dunes
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland has a plan to fix the dunes damaged on Willard Beach during the pre-Christmas Eve storm. On December 23, powerful winds and high tides washed out much of the dunes at Willard. The city says it plans to stick discarded Christmas trees into what's...
WGME
Old Christmas trees could be the solution to rebuilding Willard Beach dunes
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)- South Portland leaders are planning something that's never been done before in Maine- as they try to rebuild the Willard Beach dunes. The plan calls for putting old Christmas trees into the sand- to help rebuild the dunes. South Portland resident Phillip Gotts walks Willard Beach each...
WGME
Rumford Hospital to close maternity unit in March
RUMFORD (WGME) -- Expectant mothers in Rumford will soon need to travel a little further to give birth. Central Maine Healthcare announced Thursday that Rumford Hospital is closing its maternity unit at the end of March. CMH says there were a number of factors that contributed to the decision, including...
WGME
Fire at Gifford's Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan ruled accidental
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire that caused significant damage to the Gifford's Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan has been ruled accidental. Officials say work was being done inside the building at the time of the fire. The fire at the plant on Hathaway...
WGME
Massachusetts man in serious condition after rollover crash on I-95 in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man is in serious condition after he was thrown from his pickup truck in a crash on I-95 Friday. Maine State Police says the crash happened around 1:52 p.m. in Saco. Police say the truck was traveling southbound when it hit the median and rolled...
WGME
New Hampshire bakery's mural is safe... for now
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- The town of Conway has reportedly agreed to temporarily back off enforcing its sign ordinance against a New Hampshire bakery, according to the Conway Daily Sun. Leavitt's Country Bakery sued the town after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. The mural...
WGME
'It was real until it wasn't:' Fake school threats in Maine follow rise across the country
SANFORD (WGME) -- Schools across the country are facing an increased risk of threats of violence, but as police work to prepare and respond to those very real situations, data shows many of threats are turning out to be false. Maine experienced that first hand last year when more than...
WGME
Temporary shelters open in Portland, homeless Mainers urged to get inside amid brutal cold
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Advocates are worried this will be a life-threatening weekend for those experiencing homelessness. Portland's two shelters are at capacity. So are Preble Street's three shelters. Because of these extremely low temperatures, some new options are opening up temporarily. “Cold really, it bothers me, but it doesn’t like...
WGME
Car crashes into truck hauling utility poles in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car crashed into a truck that was hauling utility poles in Portland Wednesday morning, according to police. The crash happened on Washington Ave. near Bates Street around 8:30 a.m. Police say the car hit the back of the trailer, which was making a turn. Photos from...
WGME
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
WGME
Overdoses and overdose deaths up in Maine, report finds
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New numbers show overdoses and overdose deaths are up statewide over the last year, almost all of them from deadly doses of fentanyl. According to a new report from the Maine Attorney General's Office, there were more than 10,000 overdoses in Maine in 2022, with 716 of them fatal.
WGME
Portland roofing company collects socks for teens in need
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The simple things can mean the most during the long winter months, and that includes helping someone by donating socks. A Portland company is collecting them for teens at Preble Street. Preble Street Teen Services provides food, shelter and other services for young people experiencing homelessness. Hunter...
WGME
Building destroyed by fire in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) -- A large fire destroyed a building in Naples late Thursday night. The fire happened at 172 Chaplins Mill Road in Naples. It's a home and a large barn. There is no word yet on any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This story will...
WGME
Maine Medical Center passes fundraising goal, raises $179 million
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Medical Center has beaten its fundraising goal, raising $179 million. MMC says the money from the multi-year fundraising campaign will be used to improve patient care and its workforce. "The funds we've raised in the campaign we're closing today really help specific areas: infrastructure, education and...
WGME
Colby College biomass plant damaged in early morning fire
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A facility at Colby College was burned when a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a biomass plant at Colby in Waterville. Firefighters say smoldering wood ash ignited wood chips on a conveyer belt, which ran on three different floors.
WGME
Despite sub-zero temperatures, New England's power grid is expected to keep up
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- As Mainers crank the heat amid sub-zero temperatures, electricity use is expected to spike. It's a similar situation across New England, which could strain the region's power grid. However, the agency responsible for the operation of that infrastructure believes it's prepared for this quick burst of cold...
WGME
The coldest temperatures in Maine in years moves in later this week
All week we have been tracking an arctic airmass that will bring the state some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since 2016. While it will be colder on Wednesday, it will merely be an appetizer for what's to come Friday into Saturday. The sunshine will return this afternoon and...
WGME
Watercolor artist in Falmouth seeing business take off
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- A watercolor artist in Falmouth is using her talents to create everything from greeting cards, to stickers, to quilts. When Allison Chavanelle first picked up a paint brush, it just felt right. She started around 31 years old, on her grandmother's watercolor note pads. "She was an...
WGME
Abbott labs laying off temp workers at Westbrook COVID test facility
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Abbott Laboratories in Westbrook plans to lay off most temporary workers at its COVID-19 test manufacturing facility. According to the Portland Press Herald, the number of workers who will be impacted has not been announced but no full-time employees will be laid off. The laid off workers...
