Derrick Lewis claps back at Daniel Cormier’s ‘high cholesterol bulls—t’ — ‘I still feel like I can be in the Top 5’

Derrick Lewis still believes he’s one of the best heavyweights around. The current record holder for most knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history is back in action this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68, looking to snap a rough two-fight losing streak. Lewis, 37, aims to extend his record with another big knockout over Moldova’s Sergey Spivak.
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
Midnight Mania! Curtis Blaydes analyzes potential Jon Jones match up: ‘If we both connect, he’ll go backward’

Curtis Blaydes has been angling to fight Jon Jones for an awful long time. Unfortunately for “Razor,” he’s the odd man out in the recently booked Heavyweight title fight. Since Francis Ngannou has vacated the UFC throne, UFC opted to finally book Jones’ long-awaited Heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, another man Blaydes has been trying to meet inside the Octagon. It’s also worth noting that Jones left Blaydes off his Heavyweight hit list, despite the fact that Blaydes is an elite contender at the top of his game.
Scott Coker reveals Anderson Silva declined Fedor Emelianenko's retirement fight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Anderson Silva was nearly the last opponent for his fellow all-time great, Fedor Emelianenko. At their heights, there has arguably been none better in mixed martial arts (MMA) history than the legendary Middleweight and Heavyweight competitors. A fantasy match up between the two was never even close to a consideration for many due to the large gap in weight. Additionally, Silva was locked up in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) following his PRIDE Fighting Championship run, whereas Emelianenko simply never came to an agreement with the promotion.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark full fight preview | UFC Vegas 68

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight finishers Da Un Jung and Devin Clark will collide this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s hard to say exactly how this fairly random, unranked showdown of Light Heavyweights found its way to...
John Dodson feared losing job at end of UFC run: ‘I regret not being this monster I am again’

John Dodson was one of the bigger personalities in the early iteration of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Flyweight division. “The Magician” fought for the title on two occasions and entered the promotion after winning The Ultimate Fighter 14 (TUF) at Bantamweight, knocking out future two-time UFC champion, T.J. Dillashaw. Dodson (23-13) went 10-7 in the promotion during his nine-year run, losing only to Demetrious Johnson at 125 pounds, and fully expect to end his career in the Octagon.
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 68 main card predictions

This weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 68. The main event features a re-do match up between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Spivak, who were supposed to collide back in Nov. 2022 until last-minute illness wounded “The Black Beast.” Originally, this event was scheduled for Seoul, South Korea, and much of the card reflects that. It’s filled with would-be local talent who will instead cross the Pacific Ocean and throw down in “Sin City.”
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 68 weigh ins

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound grappler Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 68 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day removed from their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Spivak vs. Lewis Main Card Breakdown

Before we can know where we're headed, we have to take a look back and acknowledge where we've been. A look back at another Glover Teixeira banger and the Bob Ross masterpiece it took to beat him. Like Boris The Bullet Dodger, Glover wouldn’t die, wouldn’t succumb to the KO Basquiat’s prodigal strokes. After three rounds, Glover looked like the Exorcist girl, like he spent hours in the makeup chair preparing for the head-turning scene. But he still kept coming, begging for more. One last time. Glover is still in Brazil at the all you can eat buffet devouring endless head kicks like Homer at closing, refusing to leave.
Naoki Inoue wants title shot in last fight on RIZIN contract, feels ‘it’s good timing’ for Kai Asakura matchup

Naoki Inoue has been nearly perfect since his brief stint in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The 25-year-old Japanese star went just 1-1 as a Flyweight in the Octagon before being unceremoniously released. A second career loss in Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC) immediately followed Inoue’s last fight in UFC, a split decision loss to Matt Schnell, before he returned home to Japan and went on the best stretch of his career.
LIVE! Watch Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix press conference stream

Before the ceremonial weigh-ins for Bellator 290 (full video and results here) at about 2:55 p.m. ET, all eight participants for the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix will take part in a special press conference to talk about the upcoming tournament. The opening round match ups will see Tofiq Musayev...
Film star Liam Neeson hates UFC, Conor McGregor: ‘He gives Ireland a bad name!’

Not everyone is thrilled about Conor McGregor’s Hollywood move. McGregor’s will make his film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Roadhouse remake, which does not yet have a release date. Liam Neeson, for instance, revealed some issues with McGregor during an interview with Men’s Health. Well, Neeson actually...

