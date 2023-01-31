Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – February 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. A few years ago, Florida’s population passed New York’s for the first time. To start 2023, Florida’s workforce had as well. According to BLS data, Florida’s workforce entered the year with 9.67 million people in the workforce – about 80,000 more than New York. Florida’s economy has grown the fastest on a rate basis over the past year and has led the country in job creation since the onset of the pandemic.
fox13news.com
Florida's recreational pot proposal clears initial hurdle
Florida advocates for recreational marijuana are a step closer to getting that proposal on the ballot next year. They have enough signatures for the state Supreme Court to consider allowing it.
getawaycouple.com
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit
Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
Florida sales tax holidays 2023: New & permanent savings proposed in DeSantis’ budget
The newly announced budget plan for Florida, the "Framework for Freedom," includes $2 billion in tax cuts with a nearly $115 billion spending plan.
Florida beach named America’s ‘deadliest beach’
ida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several Florida beaches recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
DeSantis pushing for widening of I-10 in new $4 billion initiative, ‘Moving Florida Forward’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the state legislature to expedite the widening of I-10 from four lanes to six as part of a new $4 billion initiative, “Moving Florida Forward.” If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 […]
fox13news.com
ATF report on legal guns getting into the wrong hands raise concerns over Florida constitutional carry bill
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - As Florida lawmakers potentially move toward ending concealed carry permit requirements, a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released Thursday is shedding light on the number of legally purchased weapons used to commit crimes. According to the ATF report, 54% of guns recovered...
fox13news.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
LIST: Florida rejected over 500 personalized license plates in 2022
It doesn't matter if you've had your car for years or just drove it off the lot, people all across the country love to personalize their vehicles.
fox13news.com
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1B in teacher salary funding under new budget
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Unveiling a record $115 billion state budget proposal on Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $1 billion in funding to boost teacher pay, a $200 million increase over the current fiscal year which began July 1. New this year, if approved, school districts could disperse the money...
High-speed internet coming to underserved Floridians through Broadband Opportunity Program
MILTON, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced today broadband projects that will serve parts of Southwest Florida that have gone without it, connecting online users to low lag time. The Broadband Opportunity Grant Program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, awarded more than $144 million dollars to...
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida
Best Places To Kayak In Florida Starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in Florida, the freshwater rivers are a great place to start.
wflx.com
Florida lawmakers want to raise starting teacher pay to $65,000
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his 2023 budget proposal, which includes a record $26 billion for K-12 education. About $1 billion is expected to go directly to teacher pay, but critics said it's not enough to move Florida out of the bottom three in the country for average teacher pay.
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
New Report Looks at Why Florida Voters Are Approving Proposed Tax Increases
This week, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released “Florida Voters Continue to Say Yes to Proposed Tax Increases,” a briefing examining the trend of Florida voters approving tax increases at the local level. This report builds on FTW’s February 2021 analysis, “A Decade of Self-Taxing,” which found that Floridians increased...
995qyk.com
Get Two Free Days At Universal Orlando With New Florida Residents Deal
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
