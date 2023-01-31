Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. A few years ago, Florida’s population passed New York’s for the first time. To start 2023, Florida’s workforce had as well. According to BLS data, Florida’s workforce entered the year with 9.67 million people in the workforce – about 80,000 more than New York. Florida’s economy has grown the fastest on a rate basis over the past year and has led the country in job creation since the onset of the pandemic.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO