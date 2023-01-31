ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida News That Impacts You – February 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. A few years ago, Florida’s population passed New York’s for the first time. To start 2023, Florida’s workforce had as well. According to BLS data, Florida’s workforce entered the year with 9.67 million people in the workforce – about 80,000 more than New York. Florida’s economy has grown the fastest on a rate basis over the past year and has led the country in job creation since the onset of the pandemic.
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit

Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1B in teacher salary funding under new budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Unveiling a record $115 billion state budget proposal on Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $1 billion in funding to boost teacher pay, a $200 million increase over the current fiscal year which began July 1. New this year, if approved, school districts could disperse the money...
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Florida lawmakers want to raise starting teacher pay to $65,000

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his 2023 budget proposal, which includes a record $26 billion for K-12 education. About $1 billion is expected to go directly to teacher pay, but critics said it's not enough to move Florida out of the bottom three in the country for average teacher pay.
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
Get Two Free Days At Universal Orlando With New Florida Residents Deal

Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
