Cherry Hill, NJ

Houlihan's Suddenly Closes Cherry Hill Location

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Houlihan's Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Cherry Hill Houlihan's restaurant purportedly closed suddenly over the weekend.

According to NJ Advance Media, a sign on the front door of the restaurant said it had closed for good.

Additionally, signage at the restaurant open since 2008 had already been removed, according to WPST, and was marked as permanently closed on Google as of Monday, Jan. 30.

The Market Place at Garden State Park location is among a slew of recent closures for the restaurant.

Other recent closures include locations in Woodbridge, Weehawken, Parsippany, Lawrenceville, Bridgewater and Hasbrouck Heights recently shuttered.

