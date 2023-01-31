ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Report: Alabama Hospitals lose $1.5 billion since pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report out today says Alabama hospitals are worse off now financially than they were before the pandemic. This puts patient care at risk—especially in rural areas. Marsha Raulerson has worked as a pediatrician with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton since 1980....
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama

When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
SECTION, AL
WPMI

Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Talk of Alabama | Healthy Lunch for Students | 2.1.2023

BIRMINGHAM, AL Alabama School Nutrition Association President Shares Tried & True Tips to Get Kids Eating Well. With the start of a new year, healthy eating is a common resolution for families. School cafeteria professionals are expert resources able to provide tips and techniques used in the cafeteria to get students to consume healthier food options that can easily translate to habits at home.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Some Of The Most Haunted Places In Alabama May Surprise You

There's so much history in the state of Alabama, it's not surprising that there are many places here that are rumored to be haunted. I've heard about so many places from abandoned mental institutions to abandoned plantations, this state is home to many spooky sites that are said to be inhabited by ghostly spirits.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Nearly 400,000 Alabama households losing pandemic-era food stamp benefits in March

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 400,000 Alabama households will have their food stamps cut by as much as $170 beginning next month. It is because the emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that were put in place during the pandemic are coming to an end in March. They were meant to give lower-income families a financial boost.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
ALABAMA STATE

