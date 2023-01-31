Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast celebrates 20 years of operation
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is celebrating 20 years of serving the community. What started out as a small facility has grown exponentially to continue meeting the needs of the area. “It came out of the ground as a Greensite hospital, first hospital in Walton...
WJHG-TV
Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
WJHG-TV
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
mypanhandle.com
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WJHG-TV
New book highlights black history in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turning pages and turning back the clock to learn more about Panama City’s rich black history. “I think the greatest story with that is the relationship between George West and Hawk Massalina,’ said Willie Spears, the author. “Many of our young people don’t know the local history.”
WJHG-TV
The Pilot Club of Panama Center presents the 12th Annual Pancake Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pilot Club of Panama City is inviting you to a morning full of food, fun and fellowship as they continue their mission to raise money for local high school scholarships. The event is set to kick off Saturday, February 4th from 7 a.m. to...
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach Master Plan
United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work. Election Day is around the corner - and there are big races on the ballot in Lynn Haven. Some well-known political players are vying for new positions in the city.
Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
After surprise retirement Superintendent Bill Husfelt talks to News 13
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After his surprise announcement that he plans to retire early Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt sat down with News 13 for an exclusive interview. We asked him about his decision, some of the controversies he’s encountered during his career and more. The entire interview is here.
Glenwood Community Center reopens as an activity center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood Community Center has officially reopened. It was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and then United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program took it over for a bit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the Panama City Quality of Life organization welcomed the community back in for activities. Most of […]
WJHG-TV
New lighting coming to Frank Brown Park festival grounds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Bay County’s most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Last week, Panama City Beach approved a more than $1 million project to replace the lights on the festival grounds at Frank Brown Park. It’s been a long way...
WJHG-TV
What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
WJHG-TV
Oscar Patterson Academy reopens with higher enrollment than expected
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy reopened at the start of this school year. Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee met to discuss the number of students currently enrolled in the school and where to go from here. Right now there are 248 students who attend Oscar Patterson....
Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach’s housing opportunities will soon expand
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is paving the way to more accessible housing in Mexico Beach. “It’s under construction now,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The St. Joe Company, said. “[It’s] nearing completion of 216 units. [They’re] one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.”
WJHG-TV
Sundog Books Top Bookstore in FL
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest. More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. New Frank Brown Festival Lights. Updated: 9 hours ago. One of Bay County's most popular festival sites will soon be...
Four Bay football players sign to collegiate level
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Bay High football players signed to the collegiate level on Thursday morning. D1 – Leavy Johnson, Western Kentucky University JUCO – Jordan Sikes, Cortney Smith, and Josh Carpenter, all three to Highland Community College Bay Head Football Coach Jeremy Brown said he takes pride in the four signees but […]
WJHG-TV
This Week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin. After serving active duty in the U.S. military for 29 years, the Commander said he knew he wanted to work with young people for this next adventure. “Thank you very much, it is very...
Comments / 0