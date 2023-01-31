ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Crime in Panama City Beach

The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WJHG-TV

New book highlights black history in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turning pages and turning back the clock to learn more about Panama City’s rich black history. “I think the greatest story with that is the relationship between George West and Hawk Massalina,’ said Willie Spears, the author. “Many of our young people don’t know the local history.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach Master Plan

United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work. Election Day is around the corner - and there are big races on the ballot in Lynn Haven. Some well-known political players are vying for new positions in the city.
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Glenwood Community Center reopens as an activity center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood Community Center has officially reopened. It was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and then United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program took it over for a bit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the Panama City Quality of Life organization welcomed the community back in for activities. Most of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New lighting coming to Frank Brown Park festival grounds

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Bay County’s most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Last week, Panama City Beach approved a more than $1 million project to replace the lights on the festival grounds at Frank Brown Park. It’s been a long way...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oscar Patterson Academy reopens with higher enrollment than expected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy reopened at the start of this school year. Thursday night, the Patterson Oversight Committee met to discuss the number of students currently enrolled in the school and where to go from here. Right now there are 248 students who attend Oscar Patterson....
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach’s housing opportunities will soon expand

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is paving the way to more accessible housing in Mexico Beach. “It’s under construction now,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The St. Joe Company, said. “[It’s] nearing completion of 216 units. [They’re] one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.”
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Sundog Books Top Bookstore in FL

Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest. More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. New Frank Brown Festival Lights. Updated: 9 hours ago. One of Bay County's most popular festival sites will soon be...
WMBB

Four Bay football players sign to collegiate level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Bay High football players signed to the collegiate level on Thursday morning. D1 – Leavy Johnson, Western Kentucky University JUCO – Jordan Sikes, Cortney Smith, and Josh Carpenter, all three to Highland Community College Bay Head Football Coach Jeremy Brown said he takes pride in the four signees but […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

This Week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jeff Martin. After serving active duty in the U.S. military for 29 years, the Commander said he knew he wanted to work with young people for this next adventure. “Thank you very much, it is very...

Comments / 0

Community Policy