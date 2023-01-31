The Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe opened the last week of January 2023. Hamilton County’s first cat cafe is a dream come true for owner Holly Moss. Working alongside the Hamilton County Humane Society, Holly and her team at the Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe welcome everyone to come in for a coffee, fall in love with a cat, and make a difference in the lives of those most special to them.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO