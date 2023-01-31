Read full article on original website
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
Gov. McMaster remembers efforts to bring down the “Gentlemen Smugglers”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was the early 1980s when then-president Ronald Reagan declared a “war on drugs.” One of his battles was fought in South Carolina. Known as the “gentlemen smugglers” because of their college educations and aversion to violence, members of a drug kingpin in South Carolina were accused of smuggling hundreds of […]
live5news.com
Women supporting women on ‘National Go Red Day’
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of physicians and leaders with Trident Healthcare came together to help build a house on Friday. In honor of National Wear Red Day, a crew of women Trident Healthcare partnered with Dorchester Habitat for Humanity to build a house for a single mom who lives in the community.
live5news.com
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
live5news.com
Summerville receives grant to combat littering
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville is receiving what some residents believe is “much-needed” support in tackling the town’s litter issue. PalmettoPride, an anti-litter and beautification organization, has awarded the town a $4,142 grant to combat the problem. “You do see a lot of the bottles and cans,...
Charleston City Paper
Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying
An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
live5news.com
Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
live5news.com
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
live5news.com
Museum wants to reach community for Black History Month despite delayed opening
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is hosting a variety of free classes in honor of Black History Month. The museum, which hoped to open to the public last month, had to delay its grand opening because of challenges with humidity and temperature controls. But the delay is not stopping the museum from celebrating Black history.
live5news.com
Political, community groups call for electoral changes for DD2 board
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Political and community groups in Dorchester County are reinvigorating calls for change as to how voters elect members of Dorchester School District Two’s board. In the Tri-County area, the district is the only board where each member represents the entire district, not just certain areas....
live5news.com
Haley to announce 2024 presidential run during Charleston visit, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley plans to announce a run for the White House during a visit to Charleston in two weeks, according to a report from CBS News. Two South Carolina Republicans told CBS News Haley plans to announce her 2024 run on Feb....
live5news.com
Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to begin Wednesday with a focus on a potential key piece of evidence: a cellphone video recorded by Murdaugh’s son. Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the two killings at the family’s Colleton...
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
Charleston City Paper
A Charleston F&B workers’ dining guide
Charleston is known far and wide these days for all of its good eats. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city annually to taste what the Lowcountry has to offer. And social media users are constantly posting about all of the delicious food and beautiful eateries they visit on the regular.
live5news.com
Campaign encourages everyone to ‘Go Red’ Friday for a good cause
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You might notice more people wearing the color red Friday and for some, it’s an important wardrobe choice to support women’s health. The American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” movement picked Friday as National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease. The AHA says cardiovascular disease continues to be the number one killer of women in the United States, beating cancer.
North Charleston Police Department seized two dozen illegal guns in January
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Thursday that officers took more than two dozen guns off the streets last month. According to NCPD, officers seized 27 illegally carried or possessed guns during January, resulting in 25 arrests. “Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” […]
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
Part of former navy base to be redeveloped into downtown-like area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the former Charleston Naval Base could be the future site of a downtown area in North Charleston. “We want to develop into what would be the closest thing we would ever have to a major downtown high-rise, a lot of people located within the area, waterfront. And […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
live5news.com
Volunteers join halls of Colleton County High to protect, inspire students
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program has kicked off at Colleton County High School, bringing members of the community on school grounds in an effort to deter violence, encourage students to follow disciplinary procedures, and inspire them to be productive citizens. It’s a plan the district came up with...
