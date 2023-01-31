ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Women supporting women on ‘National Go Red Day’

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of physicians and leaders with Trident Healthcare came together to help build a house on Friday. In honor of National Wear Red Day, a crew of women Trident Healthcare partnered with Dorchester Habitat for Humanity to build a house for a single mom who lives in the community.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville receives grant to combat littering

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville is receiving what some residents believe is “much-needed” support in tackling the town’s litter issue. PalmettoPride, an anti-litter and beautification organization, has awarded the town a $4,142 grant to combat the problem. “You do see a lot of the bottles and cans,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying

An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Museum wants to reach community for Black History Month despite delayed opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is hosting a variety of free classes in honor of Black History Month. The museum, which hoped to open to the public last month, had to delay its grand opening because of challenges with humidity and temperature controls. But the delay is not stopping the museum from celebrating Black history.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to begin Wednesday with a focus on a potential key piece of evidence: a cellphone video recorded by Murdaugh’s son. Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the two killings at the family’s Colleton...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

A Charleston F&B workers’ dining guide

Charleston is known far and wide these days for all of its good eats. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city annually to taste what the Lowcountry has to offer. And social media users are constantly posting about all of the delicious food and beautiful eateries they visit on the regular.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Campaign encourages everyone to ‘Go Red’ Friday for a good cause

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You might notice more people wearing the color red Friday and for some, it’s an important wardrobe choice to support women’s health. The American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” movement picked Friday as National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease. The AHA says cardiovascular disease continues to be the number one killer of women in the United States, beating cancer.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

