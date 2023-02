ESPN just canceled one of its longtime shows. According to multiple reports, Outside the Lines will no longer be on the network. However, the news program will continue as a digital series and will stream on platforms such as ESPN's YouTube channel. According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, staffers were told Thursday night that the Saturday morning edition of the show will not return after the Super Bowl. The move to cancel the linear version of Outside the Lines will not result in any job losses. Outside the Lines will be featured on segments of ESPN's flagship show SportsCenter seven days per week. And Jeremy Shcaap, the anchor of Outside the Lines since 2022, will continue to lead the segments.

4 HOURS AGO