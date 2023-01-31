ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Rents in Tucson area settle down

Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist hit at Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the woman was hit by a vehicle. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area. Copyright...
TUCSON, AZ
Government Technology

Ransomware Offlines Arizona’s Largest School District

Teachers at Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) made do with hot spots and worked “to develop alternative learning plans” after a cyber incident struck early Monday morning, affecting some systems, the district told parents and families. According to The Arizona Republic and Tucson-based KOLD News 13 , that...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Fire Department said they were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market near Broadway and Pantano. The TFD said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning motor...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande

PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
thisistucson.com

The cook behind this pierogi pop-up migrated across continents before landing in Tucson

Migrating birds navigate across oceans and continents using atoms called radical pairs that guide them like a compass. These atoms lose or gain electrons in unison, then the earth’s magnetic field thrusts them, spinning, changing directions, into a waltz that is over in one-millionth of a second. Proteins and chemicals in birds’ eyes perceive this dance, and it leads them home.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
TUCSON, AZ

