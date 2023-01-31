Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Rents in Tucson area settle down
Rents in the Tucson area are stabilizing after more than two years of significant spikes. In January, there was no measurable increase in average rental prices from December locally, but rents in the Tucson area are still up by 38.1% since the start of the pandemic for all rentals in March 2020, according to Apartment List data.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in Oro Valley are ready to see what’s next for a proposed sports ministry complex on the campus of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. The church is working to get permission from Oro Valley to rezone so things can move forward.
With 'Source of Income' ordinance on hold, AG Mayes resolves Tucson of violation
In a letter penned by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to Tucson's City Attorney, Mayes says the city is not currently violating state law.
AZFamily
Arizona to receive nearly $5 million in federal grants for road safety improvements
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Biden administration has announced that it will be granting $4.7 million to Arizona for road safety and improvements. Across the U.S., the Department of Transportation announced it will be handing out more than $800 million to states for 510 different national roadway projects. In Arizona,...
thisistucson.com
Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
KOLD-TV
70 years ago, KOLD became first TV station to sign on in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lucky 13, as it was known, was the first TV station to sign on in Tucson. It happened at the 13th second, after the 13th minute and 13th hour on Jan. 13, 1953. But anticipation began to build in the days before the official...
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist hit at Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the woman was hit by a vehicle. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area. Copyright...
Government Technology
Ransomware Offlines Arizona’s Largest School District
Teachers at Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) made do with hot spots and worked “to develop alternative learning plans” after a cyber incident struck early Monday morning, affecting some systems, the district told parents and families. According to The Arizona Republic and Tucson-based KOLD News 13 , that...
AAA names El Corral a 'favorite romantic restaurant' in the western states
AAA's 'Favorite Romantic Restaurants in the West' list includes a number of reader-submitted favorites, and El Corral—known for its prime rib—made the cut.
K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol
A K9 is enjoying retirement after serving five and a half years with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
KOLD-TV
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Fire Department said they were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market near Broadway and Pantano. The TFD said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning motor...
Pima County considered deadly for traffic crashes
Pima County was identified as one of the country’s areas with the highest traffic deaths, so it was given a grant to ensure safety.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
Tucson Fire Department controls 2-alarm fire at Broadway and Pantano
A building fire at 7877 E. Broadway Blvd., in the Sprouts Farmers Market building, broke out late Thursday afternoon.
KTAR.com
Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
thisistucson.com
The cook behind this pierogi pop-up migrated across continents before landing in Tucson
Migrating birds navigate across oceans and continents using atoms called radical pairs that guide them like a compass. These atoms lose or gain electrons in unison, then the earth’s magnetic field thrusts them, spinning, changing directions, into a waltz that is over in one-millionth of a second. Proteins and chemicals in birds’ eyes perceive this dance, and it leads them home.
KOLD-TV
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
Comments / 3