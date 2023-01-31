After a rough season with a 3-11 record in 2022, Penn State looks to have a bounce-back season in 2023. Not much went the Nittany Lions’ way last season, as five of their 11 losses were by one goal. This upcoming season, they look to get back to their 2019 ways of winning the Big Ten Tournament and making it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. A big part of that success came in the net.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO