State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s lacrosse looks to start its season on the right foot against Lafayette

The lacrosse season is upon us. Penn State kicks its season off against Lafayette on Saturday at Holuba Hall. Last year was a rather disappointing season for the blue and white. The Nittany Lions finished their season 3-11 and 1-4 in conference play. However, one of their few wins last year came against Lafayette in the first game of the season.
Position preview | Penn State men’s lacrosse goalies, defenders look to bounce back in 2023

After a rough season with a 3-11 record in 2022, Penn State looks to have a bounce-back season in 2023. Not much went the Nittany Lions’ way last season, as five of their 11 losses were by one goal. This upcoming season, they look to get back to their 2019 ways of winning the Big Ten Tournament and making it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. A big part of that success came in the net.
‘We have to get back to our game’ | Pivotal final month of action awaits No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey

Despite its strong 18-9-1 record, No. 9 Penn State has seen its momentum falter in recent weeks. After finding plenty of success in the first half of the season, the Nittany Lions have posted just a 1-4-1 record since the calendar flipped to 2023. What makes that mark more concerning is these losses have come during the heart of Big Ten play.
No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey looks to put history behind it with upcoming series against Ohio State

It’s a new week, and No. 9 Penn State is putting history where it belongs — in the past. The Nittany Lions are coming off their worst weekend of hockey all season, suffering their first sweep of the year at the most critical point of the season. Michigan blew the doors off of the blue and white in Game 1, before Luke Hughes stole the show in the series finale with four goals, including the game winner.
