Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany LionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
Digital Collegian
Winning at home a necessity as Penn State women’s basketball looks to build culture around program
Expectations for coach Carolyn Kieger and her program were as high as they’ve been entering her fourth year at the helm. After a successful stint at Marquette, where she made multiple NCAA tournament appearances with the Golden Eagles, Kieger arrived in Happy Valley in 2019 following the departure of Coquese Washington.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s lacrosse looks to start its season on the right foot against Lafayette
The lacrosse season is upon us. Penn State kicks its season off against Lafayette on Saturday at Holuba Hall. Last year was a rather disappointing season for the blue and white. The Nittany Lions finished their season 3-11 and 1-4 in conference play. However, one of their few wins last year came against Lafayette in the first game of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball’s Ali Brigham answers the call in return to starting lineup
An unsuspected “spark” led the way for Penn State on Thursday, and her name is Ali Brigham. Following a successful season at George Washington in 2020-21, Brigham took her talents to Happy Valley with sights set on elevating her game to the next level. In her first season...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s lacrosse goalies, defenders look to bounce back in 2023
After a rough season with a 3-11 record in 2022, Penn State looks to have a bounce-back season in 2023. Not much went the Nittany Lions’ way last season, as five of their 11 losses were by one goal. This upcoming season, they look to get back to their 2019 ways of winning the Big Ten Tournament and making it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. A big part of that success came in the net.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s lacrosse starts 2023 season ranked 5th in Big Ten
Penn State starts the season ranked fifth in the preseason rankings for the Big Ten. Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers and John Hopkins were all ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in that order. A season ago, Penn State finished fifth in the Big Ten thanks to a 1-4 record in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball overcomes halftime deficit to down Northwestern
Penn State came out hot to open up its Thursday night matchup against Northwestern, looking like a team that hadn’t lost five of its last six. After scoring streaks and lead changes for both sides, the Nittany Lions came out on top by a score of 74-64. The blue...
Digital Collegian
‘We have to get back to our game’ | Pivotal final month of action awaits No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey
Despite its strong 18-9-1 record, No. 9 Penn State has seen its momentum falter in recent weeks. After finding plenty of success in the first half of the season, the Nittany Lions have posted just a 1-4-1 record since the calendar flipped to 2023. What makes that mark more concerning is these losses have come during the heart of Big Ten play.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named to HCA Rookie of the Year watchlist
It's been a big freshman season for Penn State's Tessa Janecke. The Orangeville, Illinois, native was named to the 2023 Hockey Commissioner's Association's National Women's Rookie of the Year watch list. To date, the forward has tallied 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points, most among rookies in the...
Digital Collegian
No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey looks to put history behind it with upcoming series against Ohio State
It’s a new week, and No. 9 Penn State is putting history where it belongs — in the past. The Nittany Lions are coming off their worst weekend of hockey all season, suffering their first sweep of the year at the most critical point of the season. Michigan blew the doors off of the blue and white in Game 1, before Luke Hughes stole the show in the series finale with four goals, including the game winner.
Digital Collegian
State College Area High School quarterback Finn Furmanek commits to Penn State football as walk-on
Penn State received the commitment of a local preferred walk-on on Friday afternoon. Finn Furmanek, a member of State College Area High School’s squad, announced his intention to continue his athletic career with the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Furmanek, standing at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, is listed...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling looks to remain undefeated in road trip against Ohio State, Indiana
Penn State will go on a road trip this weekend, traveling to Columbus, Ohio, and Bloomington, Indiana, to take on a pair of ranked opponents in Ohio State and Indiana. With the match against the Buckeyes set for 7 p.m. on Friday and the clash with the Hoosiers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Nittany Lions have another packed weekend.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey seeks season sweep against unranked Syracuse
Fresh off a series sweep over Lindenwood, No. 10 Penn State will travel to Syracuse, New York, for a two-game series with the Orange. This is the penultimate series of the regular season for the blue and white. The Nittany Lions and Syracuse will face off at 6 p.m. on...
Digital Collegian
Trio of Penn State men's lacrosse players earn Big Ten Player to Watch distinctions
On Thursday the Big Ten released its list of players to watch for the 2023 season, which included three Nittany Lions. Penn State’s captain, Jack Traynor was one of those named to the watch list. Last season, he tallied 14 goals and 23 points total in six games played.
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry preps for Penn State men’s basketball’s rematch with Zach Edey, Purdue
At 7-foot-4, 305 pounds, Purdue center Zach Edey is built like an NBA 2K MyCareer player whose height and weight have been maxed out. At least that’s how Micah Shrewsberry views him as he works tirelessly to figure out a new game plan for the nation’s greatest matchup nightmare ahead of Wednesday night.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey gears up for top-10 matchup with Ohio State | Voices of the Valley
In Episode 2 of “Voices of the Valley,” co-hosts Joel Haas and Andrew Buckman welcome on Daily Collegian men’s hockey reporter Joe Tuman ahead of the blue and white’s road matchup with No. 7 Ohio State. The co-hosts ask Tuman what’s gone wrong in a slump...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse ranks last in 2023 Big Ten preseason poll
Ahead of its 2023 campaign, Penn State has gained some bulletin board material. The Nittany Lions were ranked last in the Big Ten preseason poll. This follows a 2022 season that saw Penn State post a 6-9 record, but win zero of its six matchups within the conference. Looking to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball gets steamrolled by Purdue in 20-point defeat
Penn State fell to No. 1 Purdue for the second time this season. The Nittany Lions were defeated by the Boilermakers 80-60 to drop below .500 once again in the Big Ten and to 14-8 on the season. Purdue center Zach Edey, one of the favorites to win National Player...
Digital Collegian
Trio of Penn State women's lacrosse players tabbed as Big Ten Players to Watch for 2023 season
With the season on the horizon, three Nittany Lions are named Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch. Juniors Sammy Dupack and Kristin O’Neill along with sophomore Ellie Hollin received the honor as crucial pieces to the roster. This is Dupack’s second year winning the award as the defender looks...
Digital Collegian
Offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh signs with Penn State football on late signing day, joins 2023 class
Penn State has added one of the nation’s fastest rising stars as a late signing day pickup. Chimdy Onoh, a 4-star offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, doing so while live on Instagram. As 247Sports’ fourth-ranked player in Maryland and No. 149th overall prospect,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics makes 'staff changes,' 5 assistant athletic directors no longer listed on directory
There are nearly three months before Pat Kraft’s first year as Penn State’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics concludes, but he’s already making major administrative staff changes. Five assistant athletic directors are no longer listed in the staff directory, following “staff changes,” as confirmed to the Collegian...
Comments / 0