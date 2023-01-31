don't need some news article to teach me common sense. Everywhere I go people are driving like there's no tomorrow, every driver seems to be exceeding the speed limits like they all must get to a job they hate as fast as they can. I drive slow when it's dark because the animals will jump out in front and destroy your car but I have these idiot people beeping their horns trying to make me speed like them. I see cars all over Florida with no bumpers, I guess these idiots want my car to look like theirs. I get to red light and some woman is looking down at her phone and the light turns green and she just sits there tell I beep and she makes it through but I catch the red light while she drives off. The addiction to the cell phone is the problems on the highway now.
Sad thing is the FHP doesn't do anything. Speeders, excessive lane changes and slowing down or changing lanes for emergency vehicles let alone people on their phones. There is no repercussions so nobody will change their driving habits! I've even followed them and no turn signals. Can't change things if the higher ups don't follow the laws and enforce them!!!
Florida drivers are morons most of them go into the left lane and just stay there they show no respect for the rules of the road
